Dear friend,

You can measure a nation’s strength by the health of its families and the vitality of its towns. But look around and you’ll see the cracks. Home ownership, once the great Australian dream, is slipping out of reach for younger generations. Good, secure work is harder to find. In too many regional towns, the main street is full of empty shops.

It didn’t happen by accident. Years of policy failure have priced ordinary Australians out of their own country, drained the lifeblood from rural communities, and made it harder for families to plan for the future. Big cities grow ever more crowded while regional towns are neglected. And Canberra’s answer is more population growth without the infrastructure or jobs to match; a recipe for further decline.

Part 3 of Take Back Australia tackles these challenges head-on. It’s a roadmap for restoring stability, giving young Australians a future in their own communities, and bringing life back to towns that have been left behind. It’s about affordable homes, secure work, and a culture that values self-reliance over dependency. This isn’t nostalgia, it’s survival. If you believe in an Australia where families can put down roots and thrive, this part is for you.