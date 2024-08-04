Dear friend,

In a world teetering on the edge of moral collapse, our faith demands action now more than ever. And structure.

As has previously been outlined in this “Redemption” series of articles, living out our faith through active resistance provides a path to meaningful engagement and transformation.

By combining spiritual discipline with public witness and community activism, we can create a robust defense against the encroaching influences that threaten our values.

This holistic approach ensures that we not only withstand external pressures but also actively contribute to a more just and faithful world.

But what’s the next step? Reclaiming the household!

Living out our faith through active resistance combines spiritual discipline, public witness, and community activism to defend our values.

Fostering robust households with a focus on self-sufficiency, like starting a family garden, builds resilience and a connection to nature.

Home education and teaching artisanal skills provide a moral foundation and practical benefits, encouraging creativity and self-reliance.

Strengthening intergenerational bonds through family involvement and caring for elderly members ensures the transmission of values and traditions.

Embracing patriarchal hierarchy in the family and restoring traditional household functions are key to creating environments where Christian virtues thrive.

Fostering robust households is crucial.

C.R. Wiley, in The Household and the War for the Cosmos, emphasises the importance of establishing strong Christian households as foundational units of resistance and resilience.

Think about it: a household economy that promotes self-sufficiency is essential.

Imagine starting a family garden to grow your own vegetables and herbs.

This not only reduces reliance on commercial food sources but also provides a tangible connection to the land and the rhythm of nature.

It yields physical sustenance and teaches patience, care, and the rewards of hard work.

Education is another battleground.

Home education, whether through homeschooling or supplementing traditional schooling with Christian courses, ensures that children receive a moral foundation aligned with family beliefs.

Given the state of modern public and private education, the latter option would have to be pursued with extreme caution and the need for a lot of daily “unschooling” of bad values taught in the actual classroom.

The personalised approach of complete homeschooling fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of a family’s values, encouraging children to carry them into adulthood.

Additionally, learning and teaching artisanal skills like sewing, woodworking, or baking offer practical benefits and a sense of accomplishment.

These activities provide useful skills and foster creativity and self-reliance.

Strengthening intergenerational bonds is another vital aspect.

Involve extended family in daily life and decision-making to ensure the transmission of values and traditions.

Regular family gatherings, such as weekly dinners or regular reunions, help maintain strong connections and create opportunities for sharing stories.

Engaging in activities involving multiple generations builds a sense of continuity and shared purpose.

Caring for elderly family members shows respect and gratitude for their wisdom, reinforcing the importance of honouring one's heritage.

Creating robust households involves more than economic stability; it encompasses fostering environments where Christian virtues are taught and practiced daily.

Wiley stresses:

Our households need to recover what made them strong in the past. And to do this you must have a man of the house and a code to guide him so that he can order his house.

The principle of patriarchal hierarchy in the family is key to rebuilding the household.

In our modern world of egalitarianism of the sexes and blurring of not just gender roles but genders themselves, this sounds either revolutionary or revolting, depending on who hears it.

But we aren’t talking about patriarchal rule in and of itself.

That’s code that Wiley is talking about refers to the household as envisaged by Saint Paul in his letter to the Ephesians:

Being subject one to another, in the fear of Christ. Let women be subject to their husbands, as to the Lord: because the husband is the head of the wife, as Christ is the head of the church. He is the saviour of his body. Therefore as the church is subject to Christ, so also let the wives be to their husbands in all things. Husbands, love your wives, as Christ also loved the church, and delivered himself up for it: that he might sanctify it, cleansing it by the laver of water in the word of life: that he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy, and without blemish. So also ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife, loveth himself. For no man ever hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, as also Christ doth the church: because we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife, and they shall be two in one flesh. This is a great sacrament; but I speak in Christ and in the church. Nevertheless let every one of you in particular love his wife as himself: and let the wife fear her husband. — Ephesians 5:21-33

Restoring traditional household functions challenges societal norms. Wiley states:

Today the true revolutionaries are not feminists, homosexual activists, or other progressives but those who are seeking to halt any further erosion of the family, and even reverse the process—families who are intentionally working to restore at least some of the traditional functions of the household.

By restoring these functions, we create environments where our values thrive. Wiley encourages:

So fight the good fight. Go home, build a house, and if you do it in the right way, you will give the world a glimpse of things to come.

The time to act is now.

Are you ready to rebuild your household?

Start a family garden. Educate your children at home. Teach and learn artisanal skills. Involve extended family in daily life. Embrace patriarchal hierarchy in the family.

These steps will foster robust households that withstand external pressures and nurture individuals who contribute positively to society.

Combine this with active resistance, community engagement, and spiritual discipline to live out your faith in a practical and transformative way.

This is the path to a resilient, faithful life.

Rebuild your household, and show the world what true Christian living looks like.

The future depends on it. The urgency is undeniable.

Stand up, take action, and fortify your home against the tides of cultural decay.

The world needs your light.

Shine brightly, and lead the way to a more faithful and resilient future.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay