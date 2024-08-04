Redemption: Part VI
Nation First explores the dangers of modern tech but also how thoughtful engagement with it can uphold faith and values.
Dear friend,
Creating robust households provides a strong foundation for living out our faith and values.
But in today’s digital age, how do we engage thoughtfully with technology?
Brad Huddleston, in Digital Cocaine and The Dark Side of Technology, reminds us that while technology can be a tool for good, it often promotes addiction and, I would add, the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.