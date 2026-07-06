Rome’s Iron Fist and Velvet Glove
Nation First explores the hypocrisy of Rome bringing the hammer down on Latin Mass traditionalists while handling Communist China with kid gloves.
Dear friend,
There are few things more revealing in public life than the uneven application of principle. And the Vatican has just given us a rather striking example of it.
When traditionalist Latin Mass Catholics of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) consecrated four bishops without papal approval at Écône on 1 July, Rome moved at lightning speed. Within 24…
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