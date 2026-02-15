Ruddick Repeal Could Take NSW Nuclear
Nation First reports on John Ruddick’s push to scrap NSW’s nuclear ban and unlock a new era of reliable power.
Dear friend,
New South Wales Libertarian John Ruddick is optimistic the party will repeal a ban on nuclear power.
The State legislator revealed in an email to supporters on Wednesday that he has the support of the NSW Liberal-National Coalition.
If the LNP follows through, help from One Nation and the Independents would hand Ruddick a winning majority.
