It is not a conspiracy but a harsh, disgusting reality that vile predators occupy high places in politics, finance, and the media.

Many of us are well aware of Jeffery Epstein’s case; how he operated a child trafficking and paedophile ring with his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, for their fellow ‘elites’.

However, this just may be the tip of the iceberg; the globalist ‘elites’ perform all sorts of vile acts on young children and sacrifice them as part of various satanic rituals.

This is not my speculation or a mere theory, but rather the revelations of a former ‘elite’ banker, who networked with, and was privy to the lives of many wealthy ‘elites’.