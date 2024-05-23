Schwab: An analysis.
Nation First looks at the resignation of Klaus Schwab and wonders if its the end of an era, or just the beginning of a new threat?
Dear friend,
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Klaus Schwab has this week stepped down from his position as chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the world now reflects on the legacy he leaves behind.
Quite frankly, that legacy is one that is filled with controversy, criticism, and numerous allegations that call into question his character, his motivations, and the true nature of his influence.
Find out more by reading on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.