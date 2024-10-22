Silencing Dissent: Gender Ideology's Dark Agenda
Nation First looks at the erosion of truth in a post-truth world and how gender ideology enables suppression of free speech.
Dear friend,
In George Orwell’s novel, 1984, there is a slogan of seemingly contradictory facts:
War is peace,
Freedom is slavery,
Ignorance is strength.
When I first read it, I truly didn’t admire the genius of Orwell in what he was trying to illustrate.
To repeat such mantras was a psychological technique in conditioning toward internalising falsehood.
Thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.