Dear America,

This is it.

Tomorrow, you go to the polls to decide not just who will be your next president, but whether or not the globalists will finally have their way.

I’m an Australian, a former member of the Australian House of Representatives, and I’m here to tell you that where goes America, so goes the West!

The globalists are making a final push for total control, using tools like the Pandemic Treaty and Central Bank Digital Currencies.

Donald Trump is the only person standing in their way and threatening their decades-long agenda.

The establishment has tried everything to stop Trump, from smear campaigns to assassination attempts.

Tomorrow’s vote is not just about electing a president; it’s a battle between freedom and global tyranny.

If Trump wins, the globalist agenda is defeated, and freedom is secured for at least four more years.

Your fight is our fight, and the battle you wage tomorrow will echo across every free nation on Earth.

The globalists are making their final push.

We see it with the Pandemic Treaty, we see it with their push for Central Bank Digital Currencies, we see it in their obsession with digital identity systems and their war on free speech, censoring anything they deem to be ‘misinformation.’

They want control—absolute, total control.

And standing in their way is one man—Donald J. Trump.

They are desperate to stop him.

Why? Because Trump threatens everything they’ve worked decades to build!

He is the one man who can tear down their plans for centralized control.

The man who can stop them from turning every aspect of your life into a tool for their power. And they know it.

They know it because they’ve seen what he’s done before.

They’ve seen how he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, how he stood up to the World Health Organization, how he took on the World Trade Organization and said, ‘Enough!’

Right now, the globalists are beating the war drums.

They’re agitating for war—with Russia, with China, with Iran—because war means power for them.

War means profits for their corporations.

It means they can tighten their grip on governments, on the media, on YOU.

And who stands in the way? Trump.

They’ve tried everything to stop him.

From political stunts to smear campaigns to legal challenges, they’ve even tried to take his life—three times!

And they’ll stop at nothing because they know that if Trump returns to the White House, their grand plan for total control is finished.

Tomorrow, you vote.

And the fake news media, Big Tech, the Democrats—they are doing everything they can to steal this election before it even happens.

They’re rigging the ballot system, allowing votes from undocumented foreigners, even destroying ballot boxes in the streets.

Celebrities are parroting their lines, telling you ‘Orange man bad’ while they do the bidding of the same corrupt elite.

This isn’t just about Trump.

This is about freedom versus tyranny, America versus the New World Order.

It’s about the globalists doing whatever it takes to stop him from stopping them!

They’ve already started talking about using the 14th Amendment to block him if he wins, all because they want to undermine your vote, your voice, your democracy!

But if the people vote for Trump tomorrow, if Trump wins the majority of states, there will be no stopping him.

There will be no stopping his return to the White House, and there will be no stopping his dismantling of their globalist agenda.

This is it.

Fight! Fight! Fight!

You must fight for Trump.

You must fight for America.

You must fight for your future. Because if Trump wins, we win.

And if Trump wins, the globalists lose—for at least four more years.

Thanks very much.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay