"Speak English" — Hate Crime or Common Sense?
Nation First looks into the growing legal grey zone in Britain where language, perception, and “hate speech” laws collide, leaving ordinary citizens unsure where the line is drawn.
Dear friend,
Neither UK Labour nor the British police have officially clarified whether “hate speech” includes asking immigrants in England to speak English.
It’s been almost a year since a police officer warned an elderly man that he could be charged with a “hate crime” for doing so.
Read on to find out more…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.