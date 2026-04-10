Dear friend,

They called him a hero when he charged into danger for Australia. Now, many Australians are asking why that same nation appears to have turned its back on him.

You and I were raised to believe that courage matters. That sacrifice means something. That when a man risks his life for his country, Australia stands with him, not just in the heat of battle, but long after the uniform comes off. That’s why the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith has struck such a deep nerve across the nation.

Stand with Ben Roberts-Smith

Ben Roberts-Smith, one of Australia’s most decorated soldiers, has become the focus of national concern following his arrest after a decade-long and costly investigation.

The circumstances of his arrest, particularly in front of his two daughters, have deeply resonated with many Australians and raised questions about dignity and fairness.

The petition launched by Revive Australia calls on the Senate to formally recognise his military service and affirm respectful treatment for all Australian Defence Force personnel.

The situation highlights broader concerns about how Australia honours the sacrifices of veterans once their service has ended.

Australians are urged to take action by signing the petition and contacting their elected representatives to ensure that those who served the nation are not forgotten.

Stand with Ben Roberts-Smith

Ben Roberts-Smith is one of Australia’s most decorated soldiers. Awarded the Victoria Cross for Australia and the Medal for Gallantry for his service in Afghanistan, he embodied the values Australians are taught to respect: bravery, loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to his mates. For years, he stood as a symbol of national pride. Yet after a decade of investigations that have reportedly cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, he was arrested in front of his two daughters, a moment that many Australians found profoundly confronting.

What does this say about how our nation treats those who have served it? What message does it send to the young men and women currently wearing the uniform, or to those considering stepping forward to defend our country?

For many, this situation goes far beyond one individual. It touches on a deeper concern about fairness, dignity, and due process. Soldiers are told that their service will be honoured and that their nation stands behind them. When Australians witness a war hero taken into custody after years of relentless institutional pursuit, it forces a reassessment of whether that promise still holds true in practice.

This is why Revive Australia has launched a national petition calling on the Australian Government to formally recognise Ben Roberts-Smith’s military service and the sacrifice he made in defence of the nation. The petition also urges the Senate to acknowledge the circumstances of his arrest and the impact on his family, to affirm that current and former members of the Australian Defence Force must be treated with fairness and dignity, and to ensure that investigations and legal actions involving Australian soldiers are conducted with appropriate balance, proportionality, and accountability.

SIGN THE PETITION

You and I know that a country’s character is measured by how it treats those who defend it. When respect for service begins to erode, so too does the bond between a nation and its defenders. Veterans and their families across Australia are watching closely, wondering what this moment means for them and for the future of military service in this country.

Revive Australia’s broader mission resonates strongly with these concerns. The organisation warns that Australia is drifting from its foundational values, facing challenges to sovereignty, the erosion of national identity, institutional decline, and increasing threats to freedom of speech and civil liberties. Their call is simple yet powerful: Australians must wake up, reconnect with one another, and take meaningful action to secure the nation’s future. Supporting this petition is one way to begin that journey.

Imagine the message your signature sends. It tells veterans that their sacrifices are remembered. It reassures serving personnel that Australians stand firmly behind them. It signals to political leaders that the public expects fairness, respect, and accountability in how those who have served are treated.

But awareness alone is not enough. Real change requires action. Revive Australia is also encouraging Australians to send a direct message to key Federal Members of Parliament, urging them to recognise Ben Roberts-Smith’s service and uphold the principles of fair treatment and due process. Every email sent and every signature added strengthens the call for accountability and respect.

So, the question is simple: will you stand up for those who stood up for you?

History shows that nations remain strong when their people refuse to stay silent. This is a moment for Australians who love their country to make their voices heard. By signing the petition and sharing it with others, you become part of a growing movement determined to ensure that Australia honours its heroes and upholds the values that define us.

Add your name today. Share the petition with your family and friends. Contact your elected representatives. Take a stand for fairness, for dignity, and for the men and women who have risked everything in defence of this nation.

Because if we fail to support those who served us, what does that say about the Australia we are leaving behind?

Sign the petition. Send the email. Stand with Ben Roberts-Smith.

SIGN THE PETITION

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.