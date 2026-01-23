Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
33m

It's the same tactic used to control the masses - fear. Just like Covid. People fell for it then, and unfortunately they'll fall for it again.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture