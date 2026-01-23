Dear friend,

While American, Russian, and Ukrainian officials sit down in Abu Dhabi to talk peace, Britain’s political and media class is doing the opposite.

They are beating the war drum.

In the past week alone, the British public has been told to prepare for nuclear annihilation, stockpile “WW3 survival kits”, brace for internet blackouts, accept the return of conscription, and believe that Russian missiles and submarines are already lurking at our doorstep.

Not quietly. Not cautiously. But loudly, repetitively, and relentlessly.

While peace talks advance abroad, Britain’s elites are escalating fear to condition the public for confrontation.

Media panic about nukes, conscription, and sabotage is being used to manufacture consent for war.

Military warnings are amplifying anxiety rather than encouraging diplomacy.

The Russia narrative is now being weaponised to attack Nigel Farage and Reform and silence political dissent.

Ordinary Britons will pay the economic and social cost of this manufactured crisis.

At the exact moment the United States is openly pushing toward a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Keir Starmer’s Labour government and its media allies are escalating the rhetoric of fear.

This is not a coincidence. It is a coordinated psychological conditioning. The pattern is now impossible to ignore.

Britons are being bombarded with stories warning that Russia is about to “finish” the UK with nuclear weapons. Newspapers are publishing step-by-step guides on how to survive a nuclear strike. Government-linked experts are urging households to prepare 72-hour emergency kits. Commentators are warning that the next war will begin with internet blackouts, power outages, and financial chaos triggered by underwater sabotage.

At the same time, the public is being told conscription may return, with “severe punishment” awaiting those who refuse to serve.

This is all designed to create anxiety, urgency, and a sense of inevitability. Once fear takes hold, people stop asking hard questions. Fear alone is not enough. It must be validated by “experts”. So the next phase arrives on cue.

Britain’s senior military figures warn the country is “not ready for war”. Defence commentators announce the UK has “no credible defence plan”. Analysts claim Britain is dangerously exposed to direct attack.

The message is carefully framed. Not: let’s avoid war. Not: let’s pursue diplomacy. But: prepare, spend more, mobilise, accept escalation. It creates the illusion that war is unavoidable and preparation is the only responsible path forward. And by preparation, they mean a never-ending supply of taxpayer pounds to try and satiate the insatiable appetite of the Military Industrial Complex.

This is how public consent is manufactured.

What makes this campaign especially cynical is its timing. While British media is pumping panic into households, Washington is quietly pushing forward peace talks. Negotiators are discussing ceasefire frameworks, territorial compromises, and security guarantees.

Yet in London, the tone grows more aggressive by the day. Starmer signs declarations to deploy British troops. Ministers speak openly about “war footing”. The language of diplomacy is replaced by the language of confrontation.

Britain is being positioned not as a broker of peace, but as a frontline political enforcer for a conflict that is already shifting toward negotiation elsewhere.

Once the public is conditioned, the narrative is turned inward. Suddenly, the Russia threat is no longer just about Moscow. It becomes a domestic political weapon.

As Reform UK continues to surge past Labour and the Conservatives in the polls, the elite are using the Russian bogeyman as a political weapon against them. Nigel Farage is accused of “parroting Kremlin lines”. Reform MPs are branded security risks because they’re not anti-Russian enough. Their opposition to troop deployments is framed not as strategic caution, but as betrayal.

Even The Economist openly admits that Starmer sees Putin as the political tool needed to “arrest the rise” of Reform. That admission alone is extraordinary. It confirms that Russia is now being used as a campaign instrument.

The level of Russophobia that a politician publicly displays has now become a loyalty test. Support Starmer’s war posture, and you are responsible. Question it and you are suspect.

This is not democratic debate. It is managed consensus enforced by moral intimidation.

What Starmer is building is not a peace strategy. It is a permanent confrontation posture. One that locks Britain into endless defence spending. One that justifies censorship and “security” controls. One that suppresses dissent by associating it with foreign enemies. One that shields a collapsing political establishment from electoral backlash.

Labour is not offering leadership. It is offering obedience to an international war agenda dressed up as patriotism. And the British public is expected to foot the bill.

It will not be ministers and media executives who bear the cost. It will be working families facing higher taxes. Young men facing conscription to a war they needn’t have to fight. Households paying inflated energy and living costs. Communities absorbing the social strain of permanent crisis politics.

War hysteria is always sold by elites. It is always paid for by ordinary people.

Britain does not need nuclear scare campaigns. It does not need survival-kit propaganda. It does not need foreign wars used as domestic political weapons.

It needs realism. It needs diplomacy. It needs leaders who put British national interest ahead of ideological crusades and international status games.

Starmer’s war drum is not protecting the country. It is destabilising it. And the more loudly it beats, the clearer it becomes that this is not about Russia.

It is about control.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

