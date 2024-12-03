Dear friend,

Have you noticed how unhinged the world has become? You and I are watching a culture that’s turning against itself. Women are sterilising themselves—voluntarily, mind you—because of political events, climate change, or simply a warped view of freedom. What’s even more shocking is that while this trend spreads in places like the U.S., Australia, and Japan, governments around the world are apologising for and compensating women who were forcibly sterilised against their will.

Take a moment to let it sink in.

In the U.S., some women are sterilising themselves as a reaction to Donald Trump being elected president. I wish this were a joke, but it’s not. Eden Ixora, an OnlyFans pornographic model, linked her sterilisation decision directly to Trump’s election, saying, “The election tied my hands.” It also tied her tubes, apparently. In a viral post, Ixora declared that she “would never risk bringing a child into a world where reproductive rights were on the line.” Imagine that—a permanent, life-altering procedure, all because she thinks the wrong person won an election.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. America has become ground zero for some of the most absurd and tragic stories of women embracing sterilisation as a twisted act of political rebellion.

One woman from Los Angeles made headlines when she parodied a gender reveal party to announce her sterilisation. Instead of balloons or confetti, she pulled out medical paperwork declaring she’d permanently eliminated her ability to have children. Her reason? To “take control of her body” after years of battling doctors who dared to suggest she might change her mind. She declared, “I’m not a baby maker,” as though motherhood were a prison sentence rather than a gift.

But she isn’t alone. Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Google searches for sterilisation quadrupled overnight. Clinics were flooded with requests, not from women in their forties who’d finished having children but from women barely out of university. These young women were so consumed by fear of political change that they chose irreversible surgery as their solution.

Some of the arguments these women make border on the absurd. The woman who “gender-revealed” her sterilisation admitted that the idea of pregnancy “terrified” her but said it wasn’t until adulthood she realised she had a choice. It was as though motherhood were a fate worse than death for her. And when her surgery was finally approved after years of pushing doctors, she compared it to winning the lottery.

Even male sterilisation became part of this political hysteria. Men joined in the trend as well, getting vasectomies en masse, claiming they wouldn’t risk fatherhood in a “post-Roe world.” One man proudly boasted that his vasectomy was his way of protesting the rollback of “bodily autonomy.”

And then there are those who tie this decision to their view of the world itself. One woman in the U.S. stated flatly that the world is “too dystopian” to bring children into. For her, the despair wasn’t just political—it was existential. Yet when asked if she’d considered adoption or mentorship as alternatives, there was only silence. It’s as if “no kids ever” is now the ultimate virtue signal.

Lest you think this was all anecdotal, in September, the Columbia University Irving Medical Center crunched some numbers and gleefully reported that “Surgical sterilization rates among women increased in the United States after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health) overturned the constitutional right to abortion”.

Pffft… Constitutional right? Please! Check the document and see if the founding fathers inserted such an amendment anywhere!

Such erroneous bias aside, the proponents reported that their study:

… looked at the use of surgical sterilization before and after the Dobbs decision among roughly 4.8 million women in 36 states and Washington, D.C. In the first month after the ruling, sterilization rates in all states included in the study increased from stable rates in the prior year and a half. In the six months after the ruling, surgical sterilizations continued to rise by 3% per month in states where abortion was banned after Dobbs. A similar but not statistically significant trend was seen in states that limited access to abortion after Dobbs; no further increase was seen in states that protected abortion access.

Tubal sterilization rates in states that banned, limited, or protected abortion access after Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health decision, both before and after the decision. Source: Columbia University Irving Medical Center

This isn’t confined to the U.S., though. In Japan, young women are getting sterlised to avoid becoming what they call “baby-making machines.” Their reasoning? Fear of societal pressure, economic instability, and climate change.

Australia isn’t immune to this insanity, either. Some Australian women are choosing sterilisation to “save the planet” from overpopulation or because they view the world as “dystopian.” A Queensland woman in her late 20s decided to have her tubes tied because she thought bringing a child into this world was “irresponsible.” These aren’t isolated cases. Doctors in Australia are reporting increased demand for sterilisation from women in their 20s and 30s.

At the same time, we find that, around the world, forced sterilisation is condemned as a grotesque violation of human rights.

In Europe, Roma women were sterilised without consent for decades, with governments using eugenics as a justification. The Czech Republic and Slovakia were forced to pay reparations to victims, and the European courts rightly called it inhumane.

Even in the U.S., California has started paying reparations to women who were forcibly sterilised in prisons under what can only be described as state-sanctioned cruelty. One victim didn’t even realise she was sterilised until years later when she tried to conceive. She said, “I would have been a great mum.”

In Australia, the forced sterilisation of women with disabilities is still happening. Disabled women can be sterilised under guardianship orders—without their consent. And let’s not pretend this is rare. The Australian Guardianship and Administration Council has documented cases every year, with nine occurring in just one year alone.

So, here’s my question for you: Why on earth are women voluntarily seeking a procedure that’s condemned as a human rights violation everywhere else?

I’ll tell you why: modern society has developed a hatred for children. This was the logical result of the sexual revolution that flowered in the 1960s and 1970s.

Father Josiah Trenham, an Orthodox priest, puts it bluntly: The sexual revolution has decoupled sex from its natural purpose—procreation. He says, “We’ve reduced sex to a feel-good activity and stripped it of its sacred connection to creating life.” That’s it, right there.

In fact, it’s worse than that. The decoupling of sex from procreation has led to a mindset whereby children are illogically seen as “unwanted by-products” of the reproductive act. They are, in a way, detested. Modern society—the “Clownworld,” if you will—sees children as burdens exactly because they think they are “unwanted by-products” of sex. They’ve turned motherhood into something shameful and glorified sterility as “empowerment.”

And we wonder why abortion rates have skyrocketed so much so that the World Health Organization wistfully gloats that, globally, 73 million babies are killed in the womb each year? If that figure is right, it means seven children are terminated every three seconds… and that during the time you will take to read this article, more than 1,000 babies will have been aborted around the world.

The global elites, the same ones pushing climate hysteria and depopulation agendas, love this. Fewer children mean fewer families. Fewer families mean less resistance to their control. It’s not a coincidence that this sterilisation trend is growing in countries where woke ideologies dominate.

You and I both know that children aren’t the problem. They’re the solution. They’re the hope for the future. But, as I said, “Clownworld” believes they are a burden; that they are “unwanted by-products” of sex which, in their mind, should have nothing to do with procreation, but rather with enjoyment and “what damn well pleases me”.

This is a tragedy that’s befallen the Western mind. But there’s hope… if you and I fight back!

We can embrace faith-based solutions that bring hope. Fr Trenham reminds us that marriage, family, and children are gifts from God. These are sacred institutions designed not just for personal happiness but for the flourishing of society. He says, “Faithful Christian marriages and families are the greatest witnesses to God’s love.”

Let’s start at home. Talk to your children, your grandchildren, your nieces and nephews. They’re being fed a diet of lies by the school system, Hollywood, and the porn industry. Teach them the truth. Tell them children are a blessing, not a curse. Show them that life—real life—comes from love, faith, and family.

Share this article with those you care about. Open up the conversation. It’s not just about changing minds; it’s about saving lives—our future lives.

Together, we can resist this madness. Together, we can stand for what’s right.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

