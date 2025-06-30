Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

ian trevaskis
23m

Your nation first posts have become too frequent. I’ve appreciated your comments but I don’t appreciate you flooding my inbox. Twice a week would be better. Thanks for your efforts. God bless you and your work.

Robyn S
1h

Sounds good, but I try not to go to any large events these days. Being in close proximity to people who are covid-injected seems to have bad effects on my body! And since I can't know who's jabbed or not in large groups, I just avoid group settings where possible.

Nevertheless, I find it highly disconcerting that this site says "the first person imprisoned in relation to Australia’s war crimes was not a war criminal, but the whistleblower."

https://www.hrlc.org.au/updates/mcbride-sentenced/

It seems more rules are being imposed on everyone to stop the protests, to stop the truth; to stop ANYONE speaking out. To have your say is not a right, but a punishable crime, it seems.

And what sort of people punish you for speaking the truth?

Our government. Our law system. People in positions of power. From parents to teachers to union officials to politicians to judges. They're everywhere, not listening to, but punishing, the people who have the courage to speak up and speak out. Even my children have learned "The truth will get you fried" not "The truth will set you free" when dealing with people!!

If only People could be Reasonable.

My one wish for humanity.

