Dear friend,

How did we get here?

How did we become a nation where telling the truth can land you in prison?

Right now, as you’re reading this, David McBride—an honourable man who swore an oath to the people of Australia—is locked away in a jail cell in Canberra. Not because he hurt someone. Not because he stole for profit. Not because he betrayed his country—but because he stood up for it.

David McBride is jailed for exposing war crimes, not for committing any crime himself.

His High Court appeal argues that moral duty outweighs blind obedience.

A grassroots movement is rallying support through events across South East Queensland.

These events feature McBride’s final interview and talks from veterans and legal experts.

McBride’s so-called “crime”? Daring to expose misconduct—yes, war crimes—committed under our flag, using our taxpayer dollars, under the banner of “freedom.” And for this, they’ve sentenced him to nearly six years behind bars.

And now, in a last-ditch fight for justice, McBride has taken his case to the High Court, trying to argue what every Aussie knows in their gut to be true: that no soldier, no citizen, no one—should be punished for refusing blind obedience when what’s being ordered is morally wrong. That duty is to truth, not to tyranny. That loyalty to country doesn’t mean loyalty to cover-ups.

But while the courts grind on, and politicians keep their cowardly mouths shut, a real movement is rising. And you—yes, you—are needed.

This week, The People’s Revolution is hosting a series of in-person events across South East Queensland that every single truth-loving, freedom-defending Aussie should attend. Why? Because this isn’t just a film screening. It’s not just a panel talk. It’s a chance to look around the room and realise—we are not alone. We are many, and we are ready.

The feature of the night is “McBride: The Last Interview,” recorded in his final hours as a free man. It’s raw. It’s unfiltered. And it might be the most important piece of footage you’ll ever see in this country.

You’ll also hear from voices who’ve walked the line—former ADF Major Cameron Leckie, military officer-turned-barrister Jerry Prus, Assange movement leader John Urane, and more. These aren’t politicians or media puppets. These are men who know what it means to serve, to risk, and to sacrifice.

So I’m asking you to please show up if you can. Bring your mates. Bring your questions. Bring your fire. Because every empty chair is a silent vote for the status quo.

Gold Coast. Brisbane. Sunshine Coast. Three nights. Three venues. One message: we don’t jail heroes—we honour them.

McBride didn’t run. He didn’t hide. He knew the price, and he paid it. And now it’s our turn to do something simple, but powerful. Stand up. Speak out. Show up.

Tickets are cheap. The message is priceless.

Head to www.buytickets.at/thepeoplesrevolution and book now. Don’t wait. Seats are limited, and history is being made.

We owe it to McBride. We owe it to the truth. We owe it to ourselves.

Let’s not fail this test.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

