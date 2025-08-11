Dear friend,

Australia is being sold off, piece by piece.

Our ports. Our farms. Our energy grids. Our water. Our mines.

All handed to foreign powers and multinationals who do not care about our future.

We sign away our right to make our own laws in treaties written by unelected bureaucrats in distant capitals.

We have turned from a nation that once fed itself, powered itself, and defended itself into a country that begs, borrows, and hopes for the best.

Read the full plan to take back Australia. The manifesto will be released over four days this week, from Tuesday through Friday, exclusively to paid subscribers.

This is not bad luck. This is a deliberate choice by the so-called leaders who should have defended us. And it is killing us.

For decades, Canberra has sold us the lie that “globalisation” and “free markets” would make us richer, stronger, and more secure. Instead, we have been shackled to foreign supply chains, priced out of our homes, and stripped of the industries that once kept our towns alive. Energy bills have doubled. Good jobs have vanished. Our kids are told their future is debt, dependency, and the privilege of working for someone overseas who owns what used to be ours.

Well, I am done with it. And I know you are too.

That is why Nation First has created perhaps the most important set of articles we have ever published. A four-part manifesto to take back Australia’s sovereignty, rebuild our economy, restore our communities, and secure our resources and energy for generations to come.

This is not tinkering around the edges. This is a battle plan to rebuild the four load-bearing walls of the Australian house.

1️⃣ Sovereignty: If we do not own it, we do not control it. And if we do not control it, we are not sovereign. We need to get foreign hands off our ports, grids, water, land, and minerals.

2️⃣ Economy: We need to stop being a quarry and start being a workshop again. Manufacturing, small business, and fair competition return.

3️⃣ Communities: Affordable homes. Secure work. Our kids must have a real future in their own towns.

4️⃣ Energy and Resources: We must control our fuel, refine our own minerals, and keep stewardship in Australian hands.

Together, these essays form the unapologetic, pro-worker, pro-enterprise, pro-farmer plan for national renewal that the political class does not want you reading.

Do not miss a single part. The plan is being rolled out this week from Tuesday to Friday.

The ABC will not touch this. The corporate press will not promote it. The major parties will not even acknowledge it. That is why you have to see it and share it.

If you believe Australia belongs to Australians, if you believe our children deserve to inherit a free, strong, sovereign nation, then do not sit on the sidelines.

Join us. Read it. Share it. And let us take back what is ours.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

