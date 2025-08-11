Nation First, by George Christensen

John Dawes
5h

This country has structural roadblocks to real change: our voting system, which virtually guarantees only Labor or Liberal federal governments, needing as low as around 30% direct support (ie primary votes) of voters to govern in their own right; the absence of any real national Bill of Rights (which cannot be set aside by government simply declaring 'an emergency'); a concentration of media ownership which stifles free debate in favour of pushing the agendas of powerful interests, domestic and foreign; an education system that is politically controlled with the tertiary sector financially prostituted to full fee paying overseas student intake; a banking sector with far too much political power that refuses to seriously support small business in favour of making easy money from residential property; bloated unaccountable bureaucracies at both federal and state levels; too many levels of government. Without grass roots level massive support for overcoming these roadblocks, the prospects of reclaiming this country seem slim. I hope this Citizen Go initiative will address them.

Patricia Foster
4h

I only said the other day, I feel as if something is going to happen, we are so sick of everything that is being done to our beautiful country.

I love reading your articles, and hope the people will pull together to make whatever is planned work.

Thank you George.

