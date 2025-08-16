Nation First, by George Christensen

Ken Taylor
Thanks for this and all of your important & informative articles George - this one in particular sounds inspirational...

But...

With only minimal amounts of our population awake to what's been happening for decades and way too many still entrusting our treasonous politicians to lead us I'm afraid I personally can't see anything changing anytime soon.

In the meantime this disaster of a PM - that only 33% of Labor diehards stupidly voted in - is going to drive our once great country off a cliff...

The thing I have learnt with the deep corruption inside Australian politics going back to the early 70's is that the Liberal Party wouldn't have done any better and that our politicians are being directly controlled by global elites (

WEF etc )

So who is going to make the change?

Our closest thing to Donald Trump is Clive Palmer who besides loves tearing millions of dollars up during elections has no support at all so who is going to lead Australia out of this black hole?

I will look forward to any thoughts,

Many thanks,

Ken

Trevor Harrex
Bring Tony Abbott back to lead a Coalition of like-minded people to evolve this plan into reality. The rot really set in when they rolled him to be replaced by the traitorous Turnbull whose only interest was self promotion!! And get rid of the slimy parasitic bureaucrats who pull the strings in the background!! We could perhaps become a remote state of America under the mercurial Donald Trump who is rattling the globalist cages Worldwide!!

