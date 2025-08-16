Dear friend,

For those who missed it; this is an abbreviation of the manifesto to Take Back Australia:

They sold us out.

They flogged our farms, our water, our ports, our power, and our minerals.

They gutted our industries, flooded our labour market, priced our kids out of homes, and told us to “trust the global economy.”

Enough. Here’s how we take it all back.

SOVEREIGNTY FIRST

Ban foreign ownership of critical assets: In 5 years, every port, railway, power grid, and water licence must be 100% Aussie-owned. Foreign buyers forced to sell.

Farmland for Australians only: No more selling Aussie soil to overseas corporations or foreign governments. Set a divestment deadline.

Take back our minerals: Mines in Aussie hands, royalties staying here, and processing done here.

National fuel security: Refineries back onshore, 6 months of fuel stockpiled, and no dependence on foreign tankers.

Rebuild a merchant navy: Aussie ships with Aussie crews moving our goods so we’re never stranded in a crisis.

Aussie-first procurement: Every government contract for roads, schools, hospitals, and defence must go to Aussie companies first.

AN ECONOMY FOR OUR PEOPLE

Bring back manufacturing: Tariffs and rules to protect steel, machinery, vehicles, fertiliser, and shipbuilding until we’re strong again.

Stop being a quarry: No more shipping raw ore and gas overseas for pennies. Refine and process them here.

Back the battlers in small business: Slash red tape, lower taxes for Aussie-owned family businesses, and kill off monopoly power.

Cut mass immigration: Train Aussies first. No more flooding the labour market with cheap foreign workers while our kids can’t get a start.

Fair trade only: Rip up deals that sell us out. Only trade on terms that protect Aussie jobs and industries.

COMMUNITIES AND FAMILIES

Homes for Australians: Ban foreign ownership of houses and apartments. Slash immigration until supply catches up. Release surplus government land for housing.

Jobs in the regions: Tax breaks for businesses that set up in country towns. Move federal departments out of Canberra and Sydney into the bush.

Secure work: Resource projects must hire locals first. Apprenticeships for Aussie kids written into every big contract.

Put families first: Bigger tax deductions for kids, better support for stay-at-home parents, and stop policies that push both parents into full-time work just to get by.

Protect our values: Schools teaching Aussie history, respect for family and community, and pride in our nation’s heritage.

ENERGY AND RESOURCES

Reliable, affordable power: Coal, gas, and nuclear stay in the mix until renewables can do the job without blackouts or price hikes.

Refine our own critical minerals: Lithium, cobalt, and rare earths processed in Australia, not sent offshore to be turned into profits for China.

Limit raw exports where possible: No more exporting only unprocessed resources. Add value here, create jobs here.

Fuel security: Aussie-owned refineries producing petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel onshore.

Australian stewardship of the land: Kick foreign-funded NGOs out of resource policy. Land management by Australians, for Australians.

This is not complicated. This is common sense.

It’s about giving Australia back to Australians.

The pollies won’t do it. The media will ignore it. The elites will fight it.

So it’s on us.

Join the fight. Share the plan. Demand action. Let’s take back Australia.

