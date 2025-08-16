Take Back Australia: The Manifesto In Brief
Nation First summarises its four-part policy manifesto to get Australia back on track.
Dear friend,
For those who missed it; this is an abbreviation of the manifesto to Take Back Australia:
They sold us out.
They flogged our farms, our water, our ports, our power, and our minerals.
They gutted our industries, flooded our labour market, priced our kids out of homes, and told us to “trust the global economy.”
Enough. Here’s how we take it all back.
SOVEREIGNTY FIRST
Ban foreign ownership of critical assets: In 5 years, every port, railway, power grid, and water licence must be 100% Aussie-owned. Foreign buyers forced to sell.
Farmland for Australians only: No more selling Aussie soil to overseas corporations or foreign governments. Set a divestment deadline.
Take back our minerals: Mines in Aussie hands, royalties staying here, and processing done here.
National fuel security: Refineries back onshore, 6 months of fuel stockpiled, and no dependence on foreign tankers.
Rebuild a merchant navy: Aussie ships with Aussie crews moving our goods so we’re never stranded in a crisis.
Aussie-first procurement: Every government contract for roads, schools, hospitals, and defence must go to Aussie companies first.
AN ECONOMY FOR OUR PEOPLE
Bring back manufacturing: Tariffs and rules to protect steel, machinery, vehicles, fertiliser, and shipbuilding until we’re strong again.
Stop being a quarry: No more shipping raw ore and gas overseas for pennies. Refine and process them here.
Back the battlers in small business: Slash red tape, lower taxes for Aussie-owned family businesses, and kill off monopoly power.
Cut mass immigration: Train Aussies first. No more flooding the labour market with cheap foreign workers while our kids can’t get a start.
Fair trade only: Rip up deals that sell us out. Only trade on terms that protect Aussie jobs and industries.
COMMUNITIES AND FAMILIES
Homes for Australians: Ban foreign ownership of houses and apartments. Slash immigration until supply catches up. Release surplus government land for housing.
Jobs in the regions: Tax breaks for businesses that set up in country towns. Move federal departments out of Canberra and Sydney into the bush.
Secure work: Resource projects must hire locals first. Apprenticeships for Aussie kids written into every big contract.
Put families first: Bigger tax deductions for kids, better support for stay-at-home parents, and stop policies that push both parents into full-time work just to get by.
Protect our values: Schools teaching Aussie history, respect for family and community, and pride in our nation’s heritage.
ENERGY AND RESOURCES
Reliable, affordable power: Coal, gas, and nuclear stay in the mix until renewables can do the job without blackouts or price hikes.
Refine our own critical minerals: Lithium, cobalt, and rare earths processed in Australia, not sent offshore to be turned into profits for China.
Limit raw exports where possible: No more exporting only unprocessed resources. Add value here, create jobs here.
Fuel security: Aussie-owned refineries producing petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel onshore.
Australian stewardship of the land: Kick foreign-funded NGOs out of resource policy. Land management by Australians, for Australians.
This is not complicated. This is common sense.
It’s about giving Australia back to Australians.
The pollies won’t do it. The media will ignore it. The elites will fight it.
So it’s on us.
Join the fight. Share the plan. Demand action. Let’s take back Australia.
Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.
Take care,
George Christensen
P.S. As Nation First has issued two editions this weekend, our next edition will be on Wednesday.
Thanks for this and all of your important & informative articles George - this one in particular sounds inspirational...
But...
With only minimal amounts of our population awake to what's been happening for decades and way too many still entrusting our treasonous politicians to lead us I'm afraid I personally can't see anything changing anytime soon.
In the meantime this disaster of a PM - that only 33% of Labor diehards stupidly voted in - is going to drive our once great country off a cliff...
The thing I have learnt with the deep corruption inside Australian politics going back to the early 70's is that the Liberal Party wouldn't have done any better and that our politicians are being directly controlled by global elites (
WEF etc )
So who is going to make the change?
Our closest thing to Donald Trump is Clive Palmer who besides loves tearing millions of dollars up during elections has no support at all so who is going to lead Australia out of this black hole?
I will look forward to any thoughts,
Many thanks,
Ken
Bring Tony Abbott back to lead a Coalition of like-minded people to evolve this plan into reality. The rot really set in when they rolled him to be replaced by the traitorous Turnbull whose only interest was self promotion!! And get rid of the slimy parasitic bureaucrats who pull the strings in the background!! We could perhaps become a remote state of America under the mercurial Donald Trump who is rattling the globalist cages Worldwide!!