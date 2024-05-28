Talking with Sonia Poulton
Nation First highlights George Christensen's recent chat with journalist Sonia Poulton
Dear friend,
Sonia Poulton is one of those rare breeds: an honest journalist!
She is famous for her documentary ‘Paedophiles in Parliament’ (about the history of child sex abuse allegations in UK politics) and runs a show on YouTube titled ‘Wake Up with Sonia Poulton & Guests’ that live streams while most Brits are getting out of bed, grabbing a cuppa and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.