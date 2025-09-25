The 5 Lies We Were Told During the Pandemic
Nation First looks into the nonsense we were fed about COVID.
Dear friend,
Yesterday, Nation First didn’t go out. That’s on me. I was laid up in bed, burning with fever, fighting off a fresh bout of COVID. But as I lay there, sweating, dizzy, barely able to string two thoughts together, one thing was crystal clear:
They lied to us. Over and over again.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.