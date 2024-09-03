Dear friend,

Let me make one thing clear right out of the gate: The world we once knew is slipping away.

The West, once the bastion of freedom and human rights, is being overtaken by an insidious, authoritarian agenda.

It’s not by accident. It’s not by coincidence.

It’s a calculated, deliberate effort orchestrated by globalist elites hell-bent on controlling every aspect of your life.

The globalist elites have infiltrated governments worldwide to push a one-world government agenda, eroding freedom and democracy.

They follow a step-by-step plan to systematically strip away rights, starting with manufactured crises that create fear and control.

Misinformation is spread to confuse the public, leading them to support policies against their own interests while believing it’s for their own good.

Dissenters are dehumanised, and unrest is incited, justifying mass arrests and brutal crackdowns, all under the guise of maintaining order.

The cycle of censorship, repression, and loss of freedom continues, with the elites ready to repeat it with each new crisis.

These globalists, lurking in the shadows, have infiltrated governments worldwide.

Their mission?

To bring the World Economic Forum/United Nations dystopian vision of a Great Reset, featuring a one-world government, to life.

And they’ve crafted a sinister playbook—a plan designed to strip away your freedoms, one by one while making you believe it’s all for your own good.

This playbook, a product of the best minds their ill-gotten gains can hire, follows a systemic plan on how to suppress human rights and make the public actively support such policies.

It is a 9-step plan to criminalise freedom, little by little, and that too with the full support of the majority of the public.

At the heart of this master strategy is the exploitation of people’s fear.

You create fear, and you virtually guarantee the support of the majority.

Most of this strategy is then geared towards rooting out and eliminating the fearless; those who can still resist the threat the state poses to their freedom.

Step 1: The Pre-Planned Crisis

It always starts with a crisis—one that’s either allowed to happen or is outright manufactured.

Whether it’s a terrorist attack, a health emergency, or a surge in violent crime, the goal is the same: create a climate of fear.

Look at 9/11. The intelligence agencies knew. They knew, but they did nothing to stop it.

And what came next? A never-ending “War on Terror” and the slow erosion of your rights.

Then came the migrant crisis, stirring chaos across Europe.

And who could forget the so-called “plandemic,” followed by the orchestrated conflict with Russia?

Each event, each crisis, brought us one step closer to the globalists’ endgame.

When people live in fear, they’re easy to control. That’s when they strike.

Step 2: Flood the Zone with Misinformation

Next, they bombard you with misinformation—confusing, contradictory, and overwhelming.

It’s a psychological war designed to drown out the voices of truth.

They control all official government communication channels.

They control the fake news legacy media that, in times of manufactured crisis, simply becomes a mouthpiece for those in power.

Even so-called conservative media becomes little more than controlled opposition.

They spread lies through anonymous accounts, bots, and shills, making it nearly impossible to discern what’s real and what’s fabricated.

They want you to be uncertain, to question everything, so that you’re desperate for someone to provide answers.

Step 3: Manufacture Consent

When people are desperate for truth, the globalists move in for the kill.

They use their stranglehold on the media to push an official narrative—one that suits their agenda.

Suddenly, the lies become “truth,” and the public, hungry for certainty, buys into it.

They begin to support policies that are fundamentally against their own interests, all while believing they’re acting for the common good or even their own good.

Step 4: Ram Through Draconian Policies

With the masses now in fear and buying into the propaganda, the elites ram through policies that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Remember the PATRIOT Act? How about the expansion of surveillance?

These weren’t accidents; they were part of the plan.

Under the guise of “security,” your freedoms were trampled.

And during the COVID-19 lockdowns, they took it a step further—destroying small businesses, locking you in your homes, and tracking your every move.

Don’t be fooled; this wasn’t about public health. It was about control.

Step 5: Dehumanise the Dissenters

But not everyone buys into the lies, and that’s where the next weapon comes into play: dehumanisation.

Those who dare to speak out are vilified, demonised, and portrayed as threats to public safety.

The fake news legacy media, complicit as always, whips up a frenzy, painting dissenters as dangerous radicals who deserve whatever punishment the state decides to dish out.

They justify persecution and even violence against these brave souls—all in the name of the “greater good.”

Step 6: Stir the Pot

Once the dissenters are sufficiently demonised, the elites stir the pot further.

They employ bots and paid actors to incite unrest, pushing the dehumanised into the streets.

Then, undercover agents (agent provocateurs) take over, turning peaceful protests into violent clashes. Witness the January 6, 2021 protest at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

The chaos is used as an excuse to tighten the grip on power.

Step 7: Mass Arrests and Crackdown

With violence erupting, the state swoops in with a heavy hand.

Mass arrests, brutal crackdowns, and an escalation of abuse follow.

It’s all “justified,” of course.

We saw this in the United Kingdom, where a government crackdown on countrywide protests led to unprecedented brutality.

The message was clear: obey or face the consequences.

Step 8: Blame and Censor Public Discourse

Now comes the final blow: censorship.

Social media, once a platform for free expression, is blamed for the violence.

Content restrictions, shadow bans, and outright arrests for what you share online have become the norm.

The elites blame the very avenues that allowed you to question them, shutting down any hope of dissent.

Step 9: Rinse and Repeat

By now, they’ve succeeded in curtailing freedom, silencing dissent, and making you too afraid to fight back.

The masses who don’t know any better worship them, while those who do are either imprisoned or living in constant fear.

And the worst part? This cycle never ends.

The globalists wait for the next opportunity, the next crisis and the process begins anew—each time eroding your freedoms further.

Understanding this playbook is the first step in resisting it.

The globalists want you divided, scared, and silent.

But you can’t let them win.

Spread the word, share this article, and arm yourself with knowledge.

Share

The fight for freedom isn’t over—it’s just beginning.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay