Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Noel's avatar
Noel
7h

The Media.

Just who controls and runs this Media?

Why are "they", the massive, global propaganda machine of Lies, Hate and Division, allowed to continue, unopposed, spreading such lies and biased information?

This is not about journalism, this is about attacking any chosen person or group that dares to share the TRUTH about just what is going on and taking a stand against their lies and misinformation.

Abortion is the murder of the unborn! Murder! This is a fact that can not, and should not, be denied.

If you don't want to have an unwanted pregnancy, here's an idea, use contraception! That's what it's there for!

And for those that choose to say an embryo/ foetus is not a life, a human life, well choose again, because this life has been created with the potential that the born baby human has, but has been denied through the choice of someone to end it's life.

The law has declared, and rightly so, that if a pregnant woman is killed by, let's say, a hit and run driver, then the driver will be charged for a double murder, that of the woman and that of the unborn baby! See, even the justice system knows that the unborn is a life, not just a "cluster of cells".

One Nation is now in the sights of the big Media snipers, using whatever "ammo" they can grab onto, for one reason and one reason only, One Nation is challenging the big Media's bosses, the plutocrats, the demonic psychos that want it all, everything.

The time is drawing near where we all will have to make a choice, whether to continue supporting these psycho-elite that want to take global control of everything or decide to support a party that wants to return control to the People.

These insane plutocrats think we are all dumb sheep that can be manipulated through their big Media propaganda mangling machine, let us prove them wrong!

Make a choice for CHANGE, a chance for a brighter, freer future for us, our children and the coming generations.

If we choose to stay with the same broken system of government, that's what we will get, more broken government that thinks only of themselves and their overlords and doesn't give a damn for the People.

Now is the time for a change, a return to being treated as someone that matters, someone who has some worth, dignity and humanity.

Let us show these parasites that their days of lies and traitorous behaviour are over.

MAGA! Make Australia Great Again!

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Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
8h

This is the true colours of the Greens/Labor opposition; astounding the ACT government shut down a Catholic hospital. And it was so skilfully done with the perfect excuses.

If ON wants this fight, we are going to need to marshal our facts and get a cogent message about moderate guardrails. My Greenie son said late term abortions are only done in medical emergency. When I sent him the horrific testimony of the midwife in Queensland Parliamentary enquiry, he dismissed it as lies.

We need to be very careful and factual because people don’t believe there’s an actual problem.

https://www.catholicvoice.org.au/the-unjust-compulsory-acquisition-of-calvary-public-hospital-one-year-on/

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