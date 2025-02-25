Dear friend,

Over at my religious blog, The Daily Remnant, I’m running an eight-part series on what happens when the Pope dies and how a new Pope is elected. It’s timely given Francis is currently in hospital with a either bronchitis or pneumonia (or both) and, with his liver failing, is considered by medical staff to be in a critical condition.

Articles in the series that have been published so far include a breakdown of what happens when the Pope actually dies, the disturbing legacy of Francis, the factions amongst the Cardinals, and a who’s who of the Papabili—the men who would be Pope.

Many may have little interest in Catholicism, the Pope or the theological disputes within the Catholic Church, but what happens in the Vatican does not stay in the Vatican.