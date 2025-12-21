Dear friend,

Australia needs a daily briefing that cuts through the noise and turns conviction into action. That is exactly what Command Post: Australia will deliver.

We had initially planned to launch earlier this year, but technical issues have delayed that launch. So now, we are locking in a strong launch for the New Year, so the first episode lands with impact. The team is assembled, the studio is almost ready, and the format is tuned for results.

What you will get:

Clear, no-spin analysis of the stories that actually affect your freedom, family, and prosperity.

Short, hard-hitting interviews with people who get things done.

A practical action at the end of every episode, so momentum becomes wins.

Full episodes and shareable clips across YouTube, Rumble, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X, Facebook, Telegram, and email.

Thank you to everyone who has supported this project with encouragement, advice, gear, skills, and early funding. Your backing makes it possible to run a focused three-month trial and scale what works fast.

If you want to help us hit the ground running, you can donate here: GeorgeLink.net/donate

As a thank you:

Donors of $250 or more may receive a shout-out during the launch if they wish.

Donors of $1,000 or more will be invited to appear as a guest on an episode.

The exact start date will be announced soon. Please share this update with friends who are ready for a daily briefing that informs, organises, and wins... because Command Post: Australia is coming.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

