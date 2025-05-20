Dear friend,

They’ve finally admitted it.

The entire carbon trading system (and the climate change regime it’s built upon) is pretty much a scam.

EnergyAustralia admits offsets are a scam — carbon neutral was never real.

The system’s own architect called it a fraud years ago.

Politicians and profiteers kept pushing it for power and cash.

Maurice Strong built this global con with oil money and UN backing.

It’s time to burn the racket down and expose every name behind it.

After years of flogging their “Go Neutral” product to over 400,000 Australian families, EnergyAustralia — the country’s third-largest polluter — just confessed the truth: carbon offsets don’t work.

Let that sink in. They sold you the illusion that you were buying “carbon neutral” power. You weren’t. You were buying guilt relief. A marketing gimmick. A green sticker slapped on dirty coal and gas. Now, under legal fire, they’ve finally said it out loud — offsets don’t undo the harm of burning fossil fuels. Their own words.

But here’s what makes it worse: they’ve known this for years.

Back in 2022, Professor Andrew Macintosh — the man who ran the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee — blew the whistle on the whole scam. He wasn’t some fringe critic. He was an insider. He was the architect of the system. And even he said it was broken beyond repair.

In his words, 70 to 80 percent of Australian carbon credits were “devoid of integrity.” He called it a fraud on the environment, a fraud on taxpayers, and a fraud on unwitting private buyers.

And yet, for two years, this government — along with the banks, the bureaucrats, the climate cartel and the greenwashed corporates — kept pushing the lie. Why? Because it was profitable. Because it was never about saving the planet. It was always about cashing in.

One brave voice in Parliament called out this rot a year ago. Senator Malcolm Roberts, in a scathing 2024 speech, laid it all bare — and if you haven’t read his words in full, you should:

“Carbon dioxide credits are a scam and an absolute fraud, and the Greens agree with One Nation on this. Yes, you heard that correctly… While the Greens and One Nation may agree on the integrity issues with carbon dioxide credits, here’s where I leave them behind: there is no reason to reduce our output of carbon dioxide or trade credits for it. Carbon dioxide credits can never have integrity because they are a scam designed to transfer wealth from the pockets of everyday Australians and their families and small businesses to the bank accounts of billionaire net zero scam artists and parasitic multinationals sucking on the financial payout from climate fraud and associated financial scams. This is a $5.5 billion market that’s being fabricated, in part to give the UN income, ultimately. As usual, they enlist parasites who benefit while pushing UN policy for them. For example, the major banks. Rothschild Australia, the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch had on their advisory boards in this country at the time the CSIRO chief executive, Dr Megan Clark — a conflict of interest? The Chubb review — a whitewash. It addressed nothing of substance. No evidence. No analysis. It did not disclose what evidence it relied on. The public is simply expected to trust that the evidence exists. Maybe the dog ate the evidence for breakfast. There has never been — there never is — any empirical scientific data and logical scientific points that human carbon dioxide is warming the planet. There is not any from the CSIRO… not from the Bureau of Meteorology… not from the United Nations. There is no basis for the policy on which the carbon dioxide credits are based. No cost-benefit analysis. No business case. Just consensus, spin and subsidies.”

Senator Roberts is right. This isn’t policy. This is climate religion — backed by junk science, hidden motives, and a money trail that leads straight to the same global institutions and energy giants who profit from both fossil fuels and renewables.

And let’s not forget where this madness began.

The godfather of the carbon credit scheme, Maurice Strong, wasn’t an environmentalist. He was an oil tycoon, a UN insider, and a convicted crook. He made millions off petroleum, then pivoted to green politics and created a new racket in the form of emissions trading. He didn’t change sides. He created both. And behind the scenes, he pushed for world government, new taxes, and even mystical New Age nonsense about a planetary realignment. You can’t make this stuff up.

Strong believed a catastrophic collapse would usher in a new global order. He even bought up a 200,000-acre ranch in Colorado — a site he claimed, after being advised by a mystic, would become the “centre for a new planetary order” following worldwide environmental and economic catastrophe. He founded the Manitou Foundation there, building temples to various world religions and pouring money into spiritual experiments. While Australians were being lectured about cutting emissions, Strong was plotting the spiritual rebirth of humanity — funded by oil money and enforced through UN climate policy.

It was Strong who lit the match that became the firestorm of carbon trading — a multi-trillion-dollar market that sells make-believe environmental outcomes and prints money for the rich.

That isn’t “saving the planet.” Thart’s saving globalist power structures, propped up by junk markets and greenwashed propaganda.

The radical green fringe has caught on too. Groups like Greenpeace and Parents for Climate are waking up to the fact that the system is rigged. But they still believe in the dream. They think if either they can just fix the offsets or get businesses to decarbonise further, everything will turn out just fine.

What they don’t understand is this: the entire thing is a con. The myth of catastrophic man-made climate catastrophe was politically useful — because it allowed governments and corporations to build a brand new market, one backed not by value but by fear. It allowed energy giants like Shell and BP to rebrand as “clean energy pioneers” while they raked in profits from both ends — selling fossil fuels and flipping carbon credits.

It let banks and bureaucrats create entire departments around “climate compliance,” “carbon neutral certification,” and “ESG finance.” It birthed a climate aristocracy — rich, untouchable, and wholly unaccountable. All of it built on a lie.

And we’ve been footing the bill. Through taxes. Through inflated power prices. Through regulations that crush farmers and manufacturers. Through the gutting of our industries and the hollowing out of our sovereignty.

While China builds coal plants, we shut ours down. While India ramps up steel production, we outsource ours. And while other nations laugh behind closed doors, we’re told to give up beef, ditch our utes, and pay extra for “carbon neutral” rubbish that means nothing.

And as this farce unravels, let’s not forget how EnergyAustralia handled its “Go Neutral” withdrawal. In September 2024, they quietly stopped offering the product to new customers. Then in December, they announced they’d phase it out by March 2025. No fanfare. No media. No admission. They knew it was a fraud and tried to bury it before the courts dragged it into the light. They weren’t sorry — they were scrambling.

Even the carbon market kingpins are abandoning ship. GreenCollar, Australia’s largest developer of carbon offset projects, has walked away from the federal scheme. Their CEO admitted that the industry has become too risky — not because it doesn’t work, but because the truth is finally coming out. In his words, the scheme has been “hijacked” by activists. But he didn’t deny the underlying problem: no integrity, no trust, no future.

And overseas, the lie’s already been called out. The European Parliament has banned marketing products as ‘carbon neutral’ if based on offsets — because the evidence is clear: they don’t work. They never did. Europe has dumped the lie. Australia’s still certifying it.

We must abolish Climate Active, the federal government’s green stamp program that allows companies to market their products and services as “carbon neutral” — often based purely on offsets. It has become a tool for greenwashing, not genuine decarbonisation. Dismantle the offsets market. End taxpayer subsidies to carbon cowboys and ESG parasites. And above all, we must reject net zero — not just because it’s unworkable, but because it’s a lie.

A royal commission into the carbon credit racket must be launched — with full powers to subpoena, investigate, and expose. Every dollar must be accounted for. Every bureaucrat and boardroom must be made to answer.

Australians deserve a future built on energy independence, economic security, and scientific integrity — not superstition, spin, and financial fraud.

Enough green lies.

No more indulgences. No more climate clergy. No more silence.

This isn’t just a policy failure.

This is the heist of the century — and it’s time the crooks were named.

