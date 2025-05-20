Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

John Dawes
3h

But George, just look at the federal election results: while the Greens did badly the "Teal Independents' did well and Labor did brilliantly. Partly due admittedly to a white-anted Dutton whose only answer to the climate change scam was 'let's go nuclear' but how did the 'right wing' minor parties who were speaking out about the green fraud fare?: they barely hung on.

Our 'preferential' voting system (speaking of scams) guarantees that our governments will be either Labor or LNP; the vast majority of voters still get their opinions fed to them by the MSM almost exclusively (and fed back to them again by the echo chamber of big social media platforms) and our culture and institutions have been dumbing us down and discouraging independent critical thinking increasingly for decades. Add to that Australians long established fear of real change, fed by wariness of politicians but also by lazy ignorance of the issues and you have a nation ripe for an acceleration of the decline we've been seeing for many years (and never more so than over the last five).

Ask the typical 20 or 30 something Greenie or Teal about the Club of Rome or Maurice Strong and you'll get a blank stare or an accusation of being a 'conspiracy theorist'. They don't know the origins or machinations of the green cult that holds them enthralled. They just want to believe and feel virtuous in that belief. T'was always thus for youngsters but the rest of us have no excuse.

Most Australians have barely heard of Nation First let alone any other domestic or overseas based alternatives to the MSM and many would be too afraid to watch or listen if they did. Independent evidenced based critical analysis i.e real journalism is too scary you see. They like a sense of security. phony or not - just ask 'Auntie' ABC (part of the global 'trusted news network').

I don't know what it will take for Australians to wake up, get informed, think for themselves, stop the rot and demand real change. Maybe the abuse they're going to receive at the hands of Labor over the next three years? Unlikely, the ALP strategists, spin doctors and their media allies are too astute for that.

Alan Gray
5h

About time!

