Dear friend,

Groceries cost more. Power bills cost more. Rent or mortgages cost more.

So if inflation is supposedly “falling”, why does life in Australia still feel so expensive?

Inflation may be easing on paper, but everyday Australians are still paying far more for the essentials of life.

Housing costs, groceries, and electricity bills continue to dominate household budgets and drive public frustration.

Interest-rate shocks and years of rising prices have permanently lifted the cost base for many families.

Wage growth has only partly caught up after inflation surged, leaving many households still feeling behind.

Until the cost of everyday essentials genuinely falls relative to incomes, Australians will keep feeling poorer regardless of what the official statistics say.

You are not imagining it. You are not bad at budgeting. You are not somehow failing at modern life because the weekly shop hurts, the power bill stings, and the mortgage or rent keeps chewing through your pay packet faster than it should. Australia’s headline inflation rate has come down from its peak in late 2022, but it is still running above the Reserve Bank’s target range. That means the official story is “better than it was”, not “back to normal”.

And that is the trick, isn’t it? The political class loves the word “easing” because it sounds like relief. But easing inflation does not mean prices go back down. It means they keep rising, just at a slower pace. When Canberra points to inflation falling from the crisis peak, what it is really telling you is that the squeeze has become slightly less savage, not that the damage has been reversed.

That distinction matters because ordinary Australians do not live inside Treasury briefings. You live in the real economy. Life is a reality for them at the checkout, at the servo, on rent payday, and in that grim little moment when you open an electricity bill and brace yourself. Housing and groceries are still climbing. Energy bills remain a constant source of shock. These are not luxuries. These are the things you cannot opt out of.

Housing, in particular, is the great crusher of household confidence. Rents have surged across major cities in recent years and remain stubbornly high. Demand continues to outstrip supply. For mortgage holders, the story has been even harsher. Interest rates jumped from emergency lows in 2022 to levels not seen in over a decade in barely eighteen months. Some relief came later, but rates remain far higher than the ultra-cheap era many borrowers built their budgets around.

That kind of interest-rate whiplash has not been some abstract policy setting. It has landed directly on family budgets. A household with a typical mortgage is often paying thousands more each year than it did only a few years ago. For many Australians, the largest expense in their lives simply exploded almost overnight.

The squeeze is not always neatly captured by a single headline number. Housing, food, and electricity still dominate household anxiety, even if some borrowers got temporary relief from rate cuts in 2025. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics cost-of-living data showed employee households had a smaller annual rise in living costs than some other groups, partly because mortgage interest charges fell over that period. But that has hardly erased the broader pressure. Rents remain high, power bills are biting again as rebates wash through the system, and wages have only partly repaired the damage done when inflation first surged.

Then there is electricity, where the public debate has become almost comical. Australians are told to feel grateful for rebates while the underlying bill keeps coming back to bite. Rebates can soften the hit temporarily, but when they expire, the real cost returns. Governments can shift the pain from one quarter to the next. They cannot make expensive energy cheap through accounting tricks.

Food tells the same story in miniature. Not every item explodes at once, but enough essentials creep upward to leave families feeling constantly squeezed. Meat costs more. Coffee costs more. A simple takeaway meal costs more. None of these increases individually feels catastrophic. But together they create a quiet grind that eats away at the weekly budget.

What makes the public frustration entirely rational is that wages have not delivered a clean escape. Pay packets have started rising again after years of stagnation, but for a long time they trailed the surge in inflation. When the cost of living jumps faster than wages, workers effectively take a pay cut. Even when wages begin to catch up, households are still dealing with the higher prices that are already locked into the system.

That is why the official “good news” so often lands with a thud. Governments talk about economic growth. Economists point to improved statistics. But politics is not lived through spreadsheets. It is lived from the kitchen table outward. Families measure the economy through groceries, rent, school costs, insurance, and petrol. When those things rise faster than incomes, confidence collapses, no matter what the headline numbers say.

Australians can sense the difference between genuine relief and temporary political fixes. A rebate here. A subsidy there. A promise of improvement somewhere down the road. None of it changes the basic truth: the everyday essentials of life remain far more expensive than they were just a few years ago.

And here lies the political danger for Anthony Albanese, the State Premiers, and all those who either run the country or hope to run it. Once voters conclude that every announcement is a word game, trust dies. When they tell them inflation is falling, yet the shop is still dearer. When they tell them energy support is helping, yet the next bill still shocks them. When they tell them wages are improving, yet housing still strips the pay rise bare. Sooner or later, people stop hearing reassurance and start understanding it’s all just political spin.

That is where Australia is now. The cost-of-living squeeze is not just an economic issue. It is a credibility issue. It is the issue that determines whether ordinary people believe the system still understands their reality.

You can lecture a nation about aggregates only for so long before it answers you with its own data: the grocery receipt in one hand, the power bill in the other, and not enough left in the account at the end of the week to really get by.

Until the essentials of life stop rising faster than Australians can comfortably absorb, voters will keep saying the same thing.

This does not feel like recovery.

It feels like the country is slowly getting poorer while the press releases insist everything is fine.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First Staff Writer

