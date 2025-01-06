Dear friend,

The State of Queensland in Australia has become the battleground for a dangerous experiment that could set the stage for a new era of reckless genetic manipulation. Oxitec, a British biotech firm, is seeking approval from the Australian Government’s Office of the Gene Technology Regulator to release genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes into the environment. These mosquitoes are engineered to die before reaching maturity, supposedly to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species responsible for spreading dengue fever.

This experiment in Queensland is just one piece of a much larger agenda that is being funded by globalist elites, and that uses local communities as testing grounds for high-risk technologies.

Oxitec’s proposal before the Australian Government seeks to release genetically modified mosquitoes into Queensland, risking ecological chaos.

The company’s track record, including failures in Brazil, shows the dangers of untested genetic experiments.

Global elites like the Gates Foundation are funding similar programs, bypassing public consent and accountability.

Releasing GM mosquitoes could disrupt ecosystems, pose health risks, and set a dangerous precedent worldwide.

Communities must act now to demand transparency and stop this reckless experiment before it’s too late.

Oxitec: A Track Record of Failure

Before anyone believes the spin coming from Oxitec, consider their record. In Brazil, where Oxitec conducted a similar mosquito experiment, the results were a catastrophe. Instead of reducing mosquito populations as advertised, genes from their GM mosquitoes infiltrated wild populations, creating a hybrid species with unknown and potentially dangerous consequences.

And now they’re coming for Queensland. If Oxitec’s history tells us anything, it’s that their assurances mean nothing. When their technology goes wrong—and it has gone wrong before—communities are left to pick up the pieces.

This isn’t a theoretical risk. Once these GM mosquitoes are released, there’s no turning back. The potential for ecological disruption, health risks, and long-term environmental damage is real. And who pays the price? Not Oxitec. Not the elites funding these experiments. It’s ordinary people who will suffer the consequences.

“Once these GM mosquitoes are released, there’s no turning back. The potential for ecological disruption, health risks, and long-term environmental damage is real.”

The Gates Foundation: The Power Behind the Curtain

No discussion of these mosquito experiments would be complete without addressing the role of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Oxitec has received significant funding from the Gates Foundation, and so has the World Mosquito Program (WMP), another initiative that has been conducting experimental mosquito projects in Queensland, Australia.

Though Oxitec and the WMP are separate entities, they share a disturbing connection: they are funded and enabled by the same global elites. Bill Gates has long been a driving force behind controversial technologies, from genetically modified crops to vaccine programs that have sparked backlash worldwide.

Let’s not mince words—Gates’ funding is not about charity. It’s about power. The power to shape global health policy. The power to impose experimental technologies on communities without their consent. And the power to decide, from the comfort of a boardroom, what risks ordinary people should be forced to take.

What Happens When Things Go Wrong?

Releasing genetically modified organisms into the environment is playing with fire. Once these mosquitoes are in the wild, there’s no pulling them back. The risks are massive and impossible to ignore:

Ecological Chaos : What happens when these GM mosquitoes interact with native species? What happens if they create hybrids that disrupt ecosystems? The potential for widespread ecological damage is enormous.

Health Risks : No one knows the long-term impact of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes. Could they mutate? Could they create unforeseen health problems? These questions remain unanswered, and yet the experiment moves forward.

Global Precedents: If Oxitec’s application is approved in Queensland, it will set a dangerous precedent for similar experiments worldwide. Communities across the globe could face these same risks, whether they agree to it or not.

And let’s not forget who’s making these decisions. Bureaucrats and corporate elites are gambling with the future of the planet, while the people who actually live in these communities are left in the dark.

The Global Experiment: What This Means for You

This isn’t just a Queensland issue—it’s a warning to the world. The pattern is clear: powerful entities like Oxitec, backed by billionaires like Bill Gates, are testing dangerous technologies on communities without their consent. Today it’s Queensland. Tomorrow it could be your community.

These experiments are framed as solutions, but who benefits if they succeed? And who suffers if they fail? The people funding and pushing these technologies are not the ones who will live with the consequences. That burden falls on the people who never had a say in the first place.

History Repeats Itself

We’ve seen this kind of recklessness before. The Dengvaxia vaccine disaster in the Philippines was supposed to be a breakthrough in dengue prevention. Instead, it caused severe illness in children, triggering public outrage and a collapse of trust in health authorities.

Now, mosquito modification programs like Oxitec’s GM mosquitoes are being rolled out with the same level of hubris. The question is: how many disasters will it take before these elites are held accountable?

Act Before It’s Too Late

The proposed release of GM mosquitoes in Queensland is not just about Australia—it’s about setting a precedent that could affect communities worldwide. If Oxitec’s application is approved, it sends a message to global elites that they can impose high-risk experiments on anyone, anywhere, without accountability.

The Australian Government’s Office of the Gene Technology Regulator says it is preparing a Risk Assessment and Risk Management Plan for Oxitec’s application, which will take into account advice received from a broad range of experts, agencies, and authorities. That risk plan is expected to be released for public comment and advice from experts, agencies, and authorities in late March 2025. There will be then at least 30 days for submission of comments. When it drops, Nation First will let you know.

This isn’t just a fight for Queensland. It’s a fight for transparency, accountability, and the right of communities to decide what happens in their own backyards. The time to act is now. Communities everywhere must demand that this experiment be stopped before it begins. Because if it happens in Queensland, it will happen elsewhere. We cannot allow corporate interests and billionaire agendas to dictate the future of our health, our ecosystems, and our planet.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First staff writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay