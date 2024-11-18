Dear friend,

What would you do if you woke up one morning to find that your voice had been stolen—stripped away by powerful elites, silenced in a rigged backroom deal? Right now, that’s exactly what they’re trying to do to Alex Jones and Infowars. The powers that be want Jones erased. They want Infowars mocked. They want his media legacy destroyed. Why? Because he dared to challenge the establishment, to pull back the curtain on their agendas, and they can’t stand it.

Alex Jones and his platform Infowars are being targeted for liquidation through a rigged auction process, with The Onion winning control in a secretive deal aimed at mocking and silencing his voice.

The auction was triggered by a $1.5 billion defamation judgment related to Jones ’ comments about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, despite his later retraction and apology.

The Onion ’s bid was lower than a competing offer from a Jones -aligned group but was accepted due to concessions from certain Sandy Hook families, raising serious questions of fairness and legality.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez halted the sale, citing concerns about the lack of transparency and potential corruption in the auction process.

The involvement of Everytown for Gun Safety and its founder, Michael Bloomberg, suggests dark money and political motivations behind the takedown of Infowars, marking a broader attack on free speech and dissenting voices.

You might not know the back story to all of this. That’s because the fake news legacy media is happy to keep you in the dark. But here’s the truth: a satirical website called The Onion has been handed control of Infowars in a secretive auction process dripping with corruption. This isn’t just about destroying one man—it’s a chilling example of how far the powerful will go to crush anyone who dares to speak out.

You may be wondering why Infowars is being sold. Well, in 2012, a horrific shooting took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School in the Connecticut, United States. Alex Jones questioned the official story on his show, Infowars. Yes, he said things he later regretted. And he apologised. But that didn’t matter. The politically powerful saw an opportunity to destroy him. They came after him with a vengeance, slapping him with a jaw-dropping $1.5 billion in defamation judgments. Think about that—over a billion-dollar penalty just for words. Unable to pay such a hefty fee, Jones sought to declare bankruptcy but was instead told by the courts that he had to liquidate his assets. And that’s when the vultures swooped in.

And so Infowars was sent off to auction to pay off Jones’ crushing debt. But this wasn’t any ordinary auction. It was a setup; a secretive process, hidden from public view, where bids were sealed and backroom deals were struck. When the dust settled, The Onion—a satirical news outlet with deep-pocketed backers and ties to anti-free speech forces—was declared the winner. Their plan? To turn Infowars into a mockery, and to erase its voice. There were even bogus claims circulating that they would have license to Jones’ likeness and broadcasting style, meaning he couldn’t set up any alternative news outlet. Imagine that? Someone owning your actual persona and professional demeanour, so much so that you couldn’t go out and earn a living the way you know how. That’s what The Onion has tried on.

But The Onion didn’t even make the highest bid. A competing bidder aligned with Jones offered $3.5 million and was willing to offer more. But that didn’t matter. The court-appointed trustee overseeing the auction decided to accept The Onion’s lower offer because some Sandy Hook families agreed to forgo part of their money to make it happen. Is that fair, or even legal? That’s now the question.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez seems to be one who’s thankfully not willing to let this sham slide without deep inspection. He has put the brakes on the sale, citing serious concerns about how the auction was conducted. “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction,” he said. And he’s right. The rules were changed at the last minute, preventing a fair bidding process. The whole thing reeks of corruption. But this is what happens when you take on powerful interests. They will do whatever it takes to silence you, even if it means bending the rules and rigging the system.

You might be wondering why The Onion, of all outfits, would want to buy Infowars. The answer is simple: follow the money. The gun control lobby group Everytown for Gun Safety, which provided campaign funds for Kamala Harris and a host of other left-wing Democrats, has announced it will be advertising exclusively on the parody Infowars website. It is currently advertising heavily on The Onion’s website. How much money has changed hands here?

The involvement of Everytown for Gun Safety means the involvement of its founder left-wing billionaire Democrat, Michael Bloomberg, and possibly other dark money (given there are no easy-to-find details on the organisation’s donors). And this shows that political motivations are at play. There is no doubt they see Infowars as a threat. And they’re determined to destroy it.

The attempted takedown of Alex Jones, then, is all about control. Infowars has been a thorn in the side of the establishment for years. It has exposed government corruption, questioned mainstream narratives, and challenged globalist agendas. Shutting it down—or turning it into a parody—is a way to silence dissent and crush anyone who dares to stand up to the powerful.

This is about more than Alex Jones. It’s about your right to hear alternative viewpoints, to question the narrative, and to speak freely. Today, it’s Infowars; tomorrow, it could be you. That’s the message they want to convey to the wider world with this attempted takedown: If we can do it to Alex Jones, they can do it to anyone.

But there is some hope, as legal challenges are mounting, and a judicial investigation into the corrupt auction process is underway. In fact, there’s even the possibility of the U.S. Department of Justice looking into the entire fiasco once Donald J. Trump takes office. Jones isn’t backing down. He’s still operating Infowars and already broadcasting from alternative platforms, including through his @ajnlive account on X, and also on his new alexjones.network website, and is continually exposing the truth through all channels about what’s happening with this (so far) failed takeover.

The fight is far from over. Judge Lopez has halted the sale. There will be hearings. There will be scrutiny. But it’s not enough. We need accountability. We need to expose the dark forces trying to silence dissent and control what we can say, hear, and believe.

This isn’t just Alex Jones’ fight—it’s our fight. If you believe in free speech, if you believe in the right to challenge the powerful, then this matters to you. Stay informed. Stay vigilant. And never let them silence you.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

