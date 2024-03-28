The Dark Shadow of Digital ID
Nation First mourns the Senate's passing of the Digital ID Bills.
Yesterday, a dark shadow was cast over Australia as the Albanese Labor Government’s Digital ID bills bulldozed their way through the Senate.
The Albanese Labor Government’s Digital ID bills passed the Senate despite widespread opposition from citizens, who made numerous unanswered calls to Senators.
Senators from the Australian Greens, as well as Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell, David Pocock, and David Van, supported the bills, alongside Labor Senators.
The Liberal National Coalition, One Nation, and the United Australia Party opposed the bills, with Senators Canavan, Babet, Roberts, Antic, and Rennick leading the opposition.
The Digital ID scheme threatens to centralise and digitise personal information, increasing the risk of surveillance and law enforcement access without adequate privacy safeguards.
The fight against Digital ID continues as the bills move to the House of Representatives.
This was despite an army of awake and aware citizens bombarding their Senators with phone calls.
Citizen warriors for freedom were unknowingly screaming into the void for a halt to these bills, as the deafening silence of avoidance drowned out our voices.
In many instances, neither the Senators nor their staff bothered to pick up their phones and take a call because they just did not want to hear from the public!
In the end, we were badly let down by those in the Australian Greens who, only weeks before, had told us that the Digital ID bills could not be passed without implementing necessary privacy protections.
We were also let down by Senators Jacqui Lambie and her Tasmanian running mate Tammy Tyrrell, David Pocock, as well as former Victorian Liberal-turned-independent David Van, who all sided with Labor to vote for the Digital ID bills.
Victorian independent Lidia Thorpe was missing in action for the vote.
The Liberal Nation Coalition, One Nation, and the United Australia Party were opposed.
Of special note were warrior Senators Matthew Canavan, Ralph Babet, Malcolm Roberts, Alex Antic, and Gerard Rennick who have led the charge against the Digital ID bills.
As you well know the Digital ID bills aren’t just about some identity system.
Rather, they are a massive leap towards an Orwellian nightmare where every piece of our personal information gets centralised, digitised, and ripe for the picking.
Despite various amendments made to the proposed Digital ID scheme in the Senate yesterday, there is still potential for law enforcement agencies to go snooping into our lives, our biometric data can be accessed, and then there’s the ever-looming spectre of surveillance.
They’ve also dressed their Digital ID scheme up as 'voluntary,' but let's cut through the bull: with a host of exemptions combined with the potential for ‘function creep,’ there will be instances where both public and private services cannot be accessed without a Digital ID.
The reality is that this Digital ID sham will morph into a digital leash, yanking away our freedoms, our privacy, and even our access to basic services, employment, and social welfare.
But the battle’s not over.
These bills still have to make their way through the House of Representatives.
And, yes, the government has got the numbers in that legislative chamber, but the fat lady hasn’t sung yet!
Contact your local Federal Member of Parliament today, especially if you live in a seat held by Labor.
Ask for a face-to-face meeting with the politician, not a chat with their gatekeeper over the phone.
Don’t take no for an answer.
Look the politician in the eye and tell them you don’t want to hear their reasons for the Digital ID bills but that, as they are your representative, you want them to vote against it.
Remember: This isn’t just a fight for privacy; it’s a stand for our basic rights.
And we should not let our nation’s future be a digital dystopia without fighting it every step of the way.
Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.
Take care,
George Christensen
Indeed it was a sad night last night. What was sadder was that there were only 113 submissions (from both individuals & businesses), of which only 88 put their names to it, for the Digital ID Bill (by Oct 10th 2023) under the first consultation process by the Australian Govt. But of course this was under the Dept of Finance. Sure, I go to the Dept of Finance to learn about Digital ID Bills. NOT! I was but one of 5 individuals IN THE ENTIRE FUCKING COUNTRY to put my name on a Submission back then. Move forward to Jan/Feb 2024 and there were ONLY 398 Submissions (totalling 395; I guess there were some copies?) for the Senate Economics Legislation Committee’s inquiry. And guess what? As I was told by the Committee Secretary today, "The inquiry undertaken by the Senate Economics Legislation Committee was not connected to the consultation process."
So less than 500 people/businesses had their 'say' out of 26 million people in this country on this issue. And the first consultation process wasn't related to the second one (the Senate Committee). And then enough idiots in Parliament agreed to gag themselves so they couldn't discuss it.
Do you smell a rat? Because I certainly do.
Also, if you vote 'no' as a Labor MP against the party line, you get kicked out of the party! Labor party members don't have the freedom to vote how their constituents want. They all vote as a bloc! It's a travesty! It's completely undemocratic!
And people STILL vote for Labor?? I guess so long as you agree with EVERYTHING the party comes up with, then that's fine, but I've not come across any party I agree with more than 80%.
Quite frankly, if any MP doesn't vote how the majority of their constituents want, I think they should be tossed out of office. They shouldn't be elected for their own views, they're there to represent their CONSTITUENTS' views. Remember good old Tony Abbott? 75% of his electorate said 'yes' to same-sex marriage...yet he abstained from voting! At least he was tossed out at the next election for not listening to his constituents (regardless of your views on same sex marriage - it was just an example). But the same can't be said for most MPs. Most just do as THEY want, and if you don't agree with them, well, too bad. I just don't know how people can continually vote for a party that is completely undemocratic, where individual/constituent views are NOT taken into account. Labor says 'this is our view' and that's that.
There's something very, very wrong with the politics of this country.
This is absolutely disgusting. All senators should be required to vote for a start. It is absurd that a few corrupt people be able to dictate whether an Australian can live in society or not. As far as I am concerned this bill is at odds with the constitution and therefore not applicable. I do not consent.