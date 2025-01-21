Dear friend,

Today, the world shifted. You know it, and I know it. You and I have waited for this moment—not just as spectators of America’s politics, but as people who see what this means for all of us. Donald J. Trump is back, and with him comes the boldest stand for freedom, sovereignty, and common sense that we’ve seen in decades.

Trump’s return to the presidency marks the end of globalism and the rise of national sovereignty.

His first actions, including withdrawing the USA from the WHO, prove his commitment to health sovereignty and justice.

Bold promises like ending gender ideology madness and restoring free speech signal a return to common sense.

Appointments of RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, and Weldon show Trump’s dedication to holding Big Pharma accountable.

This is a new era where freedom reigns, and weak globalist leaders will be left behind.

Inside the grandeur of the Capitol building, with icy winds battering Washington, D.C., Trump took the oath of office and delivered a speech that wasn’t just meant for Americans—it was meant for everyone who’s sick of the lies, corruption, and betrayal we’ve endured for far too long.

“We will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” he said. Those words weren’t just for America. They were for every one of us who has seen our own leaders sell out to the globalist elite. He’s right—globalism is out. Sovereignty is in.

Think about it. For years, we’ve watched these elites dismantle our nations piece by piece. They’ve opened borders, stripped away industries, and imposed insane policies that destroy families and communities. Trump’s message today was clear: the days of kowtowing to these so-called globalists are over. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” That’s the kind of leadership every nation deserves.

But he didn’t stop there. One of his first actions as President was signing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. Let that sink in. Trump is cutting ties with the very organisation that led the charge during the COVID pandemic—an organisation many of us believe is controlled by globalist forces and accountable to no one. By pulling out of the WHO, Trump has sent a powerful message: America will no longer surrender its health sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats pushing questionable agendas. Conservatives in the ascendancy elsewhere around the world, including Australia’s Peter Dutton and Canada’s Pierre Poilievre should take note!

And then there’s free speech. It’s been under siege everywhere. You’ve seen it in Australia, the UK, Canada—anywhere people dare to stand up and speak the truth. Trump’s promise to end government censorship in America is a shot across the bow for every authoritarian government and every woke corporation trying to silence us.

President Trump also took aim at one of the most destructive cultural lies of our time. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.” You and I know that truth matters. We’ve watched as this gender ideology madness has turned schools, workplaces, and even the military into ideological battlegrounds. Finally, someone in power has the courage to say enough is enough.

Now, I want you to think about what he said next. “I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from the military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay.” That’s justice. For too long, people who stood their ground during the pandemic were demonised, cast out, and forgotten. Trump’s words are a promise to right those wrongs, and his actions prove he means it.

Think about what that means. For the first time in years, there’s real hope for justice. Justice for those who lost loved ones to vaccine injuries. Justice for those who were silenced, shamed, and forced out of jobs for refusing to comply. Justice for the lies we were all fed. Trump didn’t have to name Big Pharma in his speech—his appointments speak for themselves.

Look at the team he’s assembled: Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a fierce critic of Big Pharma, now Health Secretary. Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a truth-teller during the pandemic, running the NIH. And Dr Dave Weldon, a man who has fought for vaccine accountability, heading the CDC. This team is a declaration of war against the Big Pharma lies and pandemic overreach that have scarred us all.

But what hit me most wasn’t just the policies or the promises. It was the vision. Trump spoke about rebuilding America, restoring its manufacturing might, and even planting the flag on Mars. This isn’t just about rockets or industry. It’s about a return to American greatness—a reminder that when a nation believes in itself, there’s nothing it can’t do.

“We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God,” Trump said. And you could feel it. Those words weren’t just for Americans. They were for all of us who believe in freedom, faith, and the strength of our own nations.

What does this mean for the rest of the world? Everything. The message is clear to governments like Albanese’s in Australia, Starmer’s in the UK, and Canada’s current leadership (whomever that may be after Justin “Castro” Trudeau exits the building). They must either get with the program, or get left behind. America under Trump isn’t going to fund globalist agendas or tolerate weak leaders bowing to the elite. The choice is simple: stand with freedom or face isolation.

You and I know the fight isn’t over. The globalists aren’t going to go quietly. They’ll scheme, lie, and do whatever it takes to hold onto power. But today, they were put on notice.

Trump said, “From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation.” That’s a call to all of us who believe in liberty and sovereignty. It’s a call to stand up, fight back, and take back what’s ours.

This is the start of something bigger than any of us. Freedom reigns. The golden age has begun.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

