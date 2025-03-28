Dear friend,

Let’s go back two decades, Dublin, the capital of Ireland, was hailed as “one of the safest cities in the world.”

Dublin has transformed from one of the safest cities to one of Europe’s most dangerous, with a sharp rise in crime rates.

The core cause is a significant surge in immigration since 2004, straining public services and altering the city’s social fabric.

Ethnic enclaves, gang-related violence, and cultural clashes have led to fragmentation and social tension in formerly cohesive neighbourhoods.

Anti-immigration protests have grown, and the Irish government is ignoring public concerns while cracking down on dissent and free speech.

The political system is compromised, serving elite interests and fuelling a divided society unable to challenge globalist policies.

Women could walk its streets at night without fear of assault. Residents often left their house doors unlocked as burglary was rare. Children played outside this past evening. You could leave your belongings out in the open with peace of mind that they would not get stolen. The community thrived on an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect.

Fast forward to today, and Dublin is considered among the most dangerous cities on the continent. The crime rate has surged, with Dublin's crime index rated at 53.6, just 3 points between the likes of Baghdad, Iraq, and Malmo, Sweden.

So, what is the reason behind this alarming transformation? It may well be attributed to the same factors that have plagued three UK cities with higher crime rates: London, Manchester, and Birmingham. All, in the past few decades, have been host to an unsustainable number of immigrants—mainly from regions with fundamentally different sets of values, cultures, and social norms.

Starting in around 2004, the Republic of Ireland saw a huge surge in immigrants. Excluding the brief decline during the Great Recession and the ‘pandemic’ lockdowns, the tiny country has experienced a massive increase in its immigrant population; its public services are strained, unable to keep up with rising demand.

Now, the Irish are themselves a minority in their own capital.

The city has fragmented into various ethnic enclaves with accompanying gang wars that terrorise neighborhoods. Entire streets have lost their distinct Irish character, replaced with foreign businesses and cultural symbols. Competition between locals and migrants for access to housing, healthcare, and welfare has given rise to rising social tensions.

There no longer exists any cohesion, no common ground as the city moves forward in its slow descent into complete anarchy.

In recent years, Dublin has witnessed significant anti-immigration protests, with locals voicing their grievances and even taking to the streets to demand change. Yet, the sell-out politicians have doubled down on more migration, dismissing the legitimate concerns as “far-right propaganda.” Worse, they have responded to the growing agitation with more totalitarian measures: crackdowns on free speech, increased surveillance, and suppression of any and all protests that go against the “official” narrative.

The natives continue to suffer from an increasingly oppressive government and a rising cost of living crisis, yet their tax money is diverted to accommodate even more migrants illegally entering the border.

It is clear that the country’s democratic system has been compromised—the elected politicians are no longer answerable to the people but, rather, to the oligarchs that bankroll them. To them, a demoralised, divided, and weakened society is beneficial—for such a society can do little in the way of resisting the globalist agenda.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

