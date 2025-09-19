Dear friend,

How much is your daughter’s innocence worth? Apparently, in the justice system of the Australian State of Victoria, it’s worth less than “gender identity.”

A man abused his own young daughter and sent child abuse material featuring her to another paedophile overseas. And, because he identifies as a woman, not only can you count the years of his jail sentence on the fingers of one hand, but he’s serving his time out in a women’s jail.

Most Australians have never even heard about this case. That’s not an accident. The mainstream media barely touched it, and the courts hid it behind pseudonyms. Only now, months later, are we seeing the truth… and it is worse than you can imagine.

Get ready — CPAC 2025 is coming to Brisbane, THIS WEEKEND (20–21 September), and it’s shaping up to be the biggest gathering of conservatives in the country. From Pauline Hanson and Jacinta Price to Matt Canavan, Jack Posobiec, Liz Truss, and many more, this is the one event where freedom fighters unite to take on the elites. I’m reliably informed tickets won’t be available at the door so if you want to go you must book online.

Nation First readers get an exclusive 20% off — just use the code NATIONFIRST when booking your tickets here: https://www.cpac.network/cpac-25-tickets

A Victorian man who abused his five-year-old daughter and shared child abuse material received a prison sentence of just four years and nine months.

The abuser, who identifies as a woman, is being housed in a women’s prison despite being biologically male and a convicted child sex offender.

The justice system considered the offender’s “gender dysphoria” as a mitigating factor, overshadowing the severity of the crimes against the child.

Mainstream media ignored the case, with coverage mostly appearing in overseas conservative outlets.

This case reveals how identity politics has overtaken justice, placing offender feelings above the safety and innocence of children.

A 25-year-old man, now known as Autumn Tulip Harper, abused his own five-year-old daughter, filmed it, sent it overseas to another paedophile for kicks, and last month a Victorian court sentenced him to just four years and nine months in jail.

That’s not a typo.

Not 25 years, which was available.

Not even 10, which the law sets as a guide.

But less than five years in jail. And eligible for parole in two and a half years.

That’s just 30 months for inflicting life-long damage on his own daughter.

And, despite being a biological man who abused a girl, he’s serving that sentence in a women’s prison, because he identifies as female. That means real women, many of them already victims of male violence, are now locked up with a convicted male child abuser.

This is the kind of madness we are living through. A biological male who violated his own child in the most grotesque way is not only shielded by the courts under a pseudonym, “Hilary Maloney,” but is treated as if his biggest problem is “transphobia.”

Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis actually accepted that his “gender dysphoria” and lack of validation as a woman were mitigating factors. That, no doubt, led to the weak sentencing.

Think about that. The violation of a little girl is being excused because society didn’t clap hard enough for a man in a dress.

In a single month, this man committed 19 vile acts against his daughter. That’s 19 instances of abuse in just one month. He recorded 76 files of child abuse material and sent them to another man. In one of the videos, his daughter says “no” when he asks if she likes what her transgender father was doing to her. What more proof do you need of his intent and his depravity?

Think about it. In what passes as the halls of justice in our nation, a five-year-old little girl’s horrific trauma was weighed against her paedophile abuser’s identity politics, and ideology won. Just 30 months apparently completely accounts for multiple sexual assaults on a kindergarten-aged girl because the abuser is transgender.

Where is the justice for this child? Where is the protection for other women behind bars, who now have to share space with a male offender? Where is the outrage from the media, the politicians, or those left-wing feminists who led the Women’s March 4 Justice back in 2021? Silent. Utterly silent. The Australian public didn’t even hear about this until alternative outlets such as Reduxx and Quadrant exposed it.

If you search for the offender’s name, “Autumn Tulip Harper” or the court pseudonym “Hilary Maloney,” you will find articles on this case in conservative-leaning news websites in the USA such as Human Events, The National Pulse, and even Bablyon Bee’s Not the Bee, but you will not find one single Australian mainstream media news article.

This is the scandal; not just the crime itself but the weakness of the sentence, the silence of the mainstream media, and the way ideology has hijacked justice in this country.

Ask yourself: if this is how the system treats the most grotesque crimes against children, what does it say about the value placed on your child’s safety? What does it say about the priorities of our judges and politicians? What does it say about the agenda of the mainstream media when they completely keep this betrayal of justice from your attention?

It says that feelings matter more than facts. That criminals matter more than victims in certain cases. That identity matters more than innocence.

This is where decades of the Marxist cultural agenda have brought us. Government institutions, even the courts, are obsessed with “affirmation,” even if it means excusing predators.

This is victim mentality triumphing over real victimhood. This is ideology trumping justice. This is identity politics corrupting the very heart of our legal system.

We are being told to accept that men can be women, even when those men are convicted offenders. We are told to pity them, to factor in their feelings, even when a five-year-old girl is left scarred for life. But that’s not compassion. Rather, it’s a state-sponsored betrayal of our most vulnerable.

If we don’t draw the line here, then where? If an abuser can claim victimhood because of “transphobia,” what’s next? What happens when another criminal demands leniency because of climate anxiety, or racism, or some other activist buzzword?

You and I know the answer. It only stops when we stop it. When we say enough. When we say the madness needs to end. When we refuse to bow to this twisted ideology that sacrifices children on the altar of identity politics.

So here’s my call to you:

Don’t stay quiet. Share this case with everyone you know.

Share

Talk about it in your churches, your workplaces, your communities.

Contact your politicians and demand laws that put children first, not predators. Demand that biological males convicted of sex crimes are never housed in women’s prisons. Demand sentencing that fits the crime.

Our silence on this will make us complicit. If we don’t fight back, this will become the norm. Weak sentences. Ideological excuses. Predators shielded, victims ignored.

Australia deserves better. Our children deserve better. And justice demands better.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.