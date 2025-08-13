Dear friend,

Once, Australia was a nation that made things. From the tools in our sheds to the trains on our rails, from the clothes on our backs to the ships in our harbours, we built it here. Our industries provided secure jobs, our businesses competed fairly, and our wealth stayed in Australian hands.

Today, much of that is gone. We dig the ore, ship it offshore, and buy back the finished goods at a premium. We import machinery that we once built ourselves. We’ve let multinationals dominate our markets while small businesses are squeezed and skilled jobs disappear. And all the while, we are told this is “progress,” even as more Australians struggle to pay the bills and more towns are hollowed out.

Part 2 of the Take Back Australia manifesto is about ending the managed decline. It’s about turning Australia from a quarry back into a workshop, restoring real industry, and making sure our economy works for the people who live here, not for boardrooms half a world away. It’s a plan built on self-reliance, fairness, and a refusal to accept the scraps of globalisation. If you think our country should make, grow, and own more of what we need, you’ll want to see it.