Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Harbrow's avatar
Michelle Harbrow
7h

George you truly are an amazing human. Thank you for standing up for us Australians! I so appreciate everything you do to improve our world 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
6h

….and unbelievably most Australians still have no idea that this is even happening🤯. When will people wake up? Thanks for all you do George….what are the chances of this becoming a newsworthy item that all the sleepers could watch on MSM…😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture