WARNING: Video footage contained in today’s edition of Nation First is graphic in nature. Do not watch the clips if easily distressed.

On the evening of December 14, 2025, as families gathered in Sydney’s Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration, the illusion of Australia’s safety was shattered in a hail of bullets.

The latest reports are that 16 people are dead, including one of the shooters. About 40 are injured. Among the victims: children, Holocaust survivors, rabbis, visitors, and local families.

The attackers, a Pakistani father and son duo, Sajid and Naveed Akram, fired from a pedestrian footbridge over Archer Park using high-powered, legally licensed rifles. They rained gunfire onto a crowd of nearly 1,000 people celebrating a Jewish festival.

One of the attackers was killed by the police. The other is in hospital, under guard.

Two viable improvised explosive devices were recovered from their nearby vehicle. Devices that, had they detonated, would have killed first responders or herded survivors into a trap.

Both gunmen are believed to have pledged allegiance to the ISIS terror group. An ISIS flag was found in their car, close to the scene of the attack, and witnesses reported seeing ISIS patches on the gunmen.

The only reason more weren’t murdered is that one unarmed bystander, a reportedly Maronite Christian fruit shop owner named Ahmed al-Ahmed, tackled one of the gunmen and disarmed him. He did what no one else was positioned or equipped to do. He acted.

That is the summary of the shooting that you might have already heard. However, it does not convey the full extent of events.



Read on for a deep dive into the Bondi terror attack…

Bondi Beach was hit by a calculated terror ambush during a Hanukkah celebration.

Sixteen are dead and at least 43 are injured after Sajid and Naveed Akram fired from a footbridge onto a crowd of nearly 1,000.

One attacker was killed and the other is in hospital under guard, with two viable IEDs recovered from a nearby vehicle.

The ideology of radical Islam was unmistakable, with reported ISIS allegiance, and a known suspect left off the immediate-threat radar despite prior attention from security agencies.

The failures run from intelligence to policing to politics, with officers shown passing the shooters and doing nothing, and politicians pivoting to gun laws and censorship instead of confronting the root cause: radical Islam.

The Bondi Beach shooting was not a crime of opportunity. This was not a sudden snap or an act of despair. This was not a tragedy. It was a calculated, ideologically-driven terror attack executed in a public space by known actors with legal weapons. It was a tactical ambush, timed with the lighting of a religious monument, designed to maximise civilian casualties and psychological terror.

And it happened here. Not in Kabul. Not in Paris. In Australia.

Let’s start with the weaponry. Sajid Akram held a firearms licence in New South Wales. He must have attended the mandatory club shoots such a licence demands. He passed police scrutiny. He legally acquired six rifles. Three were used in the attack, including a likely mix of high-calibre bolt-action rifles and lever-action shotguns. These were not crude tools. These were battlefield-level instruments used at elevation, with clean sightlines and open-field exposure, against a tightly packed civilian crowd with no cover.

Then there is his son, Naveed, filmed shooting like an expert marksman above. He was known to ASIO but not flagged as an immediate threat. This was almost the same phrase used to describe terrorist Man Haron Monis before the Lindt Café siege in 2014. Naveed was flagged as early as 2019 for possible Islamic State connections. In fact, the outlet also reported that he had been probed by ASIO that year for his close ties to an ISIS cell. He was close to several members of that cell, including Isaac El Matari, an ISIS terrorist arrested in 2019 who had reportedly declared himself the head of ISIS in Australia and is currently serving seven years behind bars.

This wasn’t just a missed signal. This was the system deciding to look away. To call this an intelligence failure would be an understatement. It was a system collapse. ASIO and other security and policing agencies knew.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess even admitted as much, saying yesterday:

“One of these individuals was known to us, but not in an immediate-threat perspective, so we need to look into what happened here.”

Well, we’re looking, and what we see is an agency that knew the risks, saw the signs, and failed to act.

Understanding the strategic use of Bondi Beach is crucial. Bondi isn’t just a tourist destination. It is a symbolic locus of Australian life. Multicultural on the surface, but anchored by generations of shared civic values. It is the meeting place of secularism and faith, modernity and tradition. No matter what your views on Israel are, to strike there, during a Jewish holiday, at the very moment a menorah was lit, was not random. It was ideological. It was meant to make a point.

The operational response to the shooting is also under fire. Video circulating from the rampage shows a police van with sirens blaring, driving past the bridge where the gunmen were firing, while the massacre continued for minutes afterward. Eyewitnesses and survivors say up to four officers present failed to engage the terrorists, appearing to freeze as children and families were gunned down, and only later returned fire once the situation was already disrupted by civilian intervention and lethal force from others.

The government’s response has been predictable and weak. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was quick to condemn the evils of anti-Semitism, and then began signalling a tightening of gun laws. This is a classic example of political sleight of hand. This wasn’t a policy failure about gun licensing. Neither was it just about anti-Semitism, per se. On this, historian and commentator Dr Stephen Chavura said it best:

“As long as Australia frames the problem solely in terms of anti-Semitism, we’ll get nowhere and be focusing on the wrong people. This is an Islam problem. It’s a failure of the disaster that is multiculturalism.”

Indeed, this was about a failure to confront Islamic extremism, to reform our immigration regime, and to admit that multiculturalism has, in parts, become a cover for imported sectarianism.

What tightening of firearms laws will prevent a man, radicalised in our own country, from carrying out an attack you refuse to profile, discuss, or pre-empt? What regulation stops a family cell, trained over years, from exploiting every legal avenue available to them under Albanese’s watch? What hate speech law or eSafety Commissioner diktat prevents a mass terror attack on the most popular beach in Australia?

What has also become clear since the attack is that many in power still refuse to name the ideology behind it. Journalists and officials are quick to qualify everything. Alleged. Reported. Unconfirmed. Even now, with bullet holes still visible and families preparing funerals, there are media outlets and politicians warning against Islamophobia as if fear of radical Islam is the problem. Not radical Islam itself.

The Akram attack is undeniably representative of a strain of Islamist ideology that has embedded itself inside parts of Australia, particularly Sydney. It is an ideology protected by political correctness. Enabled by wilful blindness. The default approach to radical Islam by Australian authorities remains de-escalation, community consultation, inaction, and often simply ignoring it until it is too late. Yesterday’s tragedy was the culmination of all of that systemic woke failure. The terror attack at Bondi was the visible tip of a system that refuses to defend itself.

Deportation of radical-linked dual nationals must begin immediately. This includes any individual who has expressed support for jihadist violence, attended unregulated religious institutions known to host extremist content, or travelled to regions known for terror training and returned under false pretences.

There must be a full moratorium on all mass-migration programs from regions with elevated terror risk. Not because race matters. Because ideology does. Australia’s immigration system is not an open-door charity. It is a sovereign mechanism that must protect the people who are already here. It has failed to do so.

The See Something, Say Something line does not work in tightly-knit radicalised communities where family loyalty overrides civic duty. What mother turns in her son? What wife reports her husband?

We must move beyond fantasies of community policing and admit the truth. Radical Islam does not assimilate under multicultural platitudes. It exploits them.

This country cannot be governed by fear of being called intolerant. We must now decide what matters more. Appeasing activists and editorial boards, or protecting Australian citizens in their own parks, at their own celebrations, under their own flag.

If we are serious about national security, we must stop pretending ideology doesn’t matter. We must stop funding communities that incubate hostility toward this nation. And we must demand accountability from every institution. From intelligence agencies. From our police. From politicians whose top priority should be ensuring both the security and liberty of the Australian people.

Speaking of liberty, the government (and the eSafety Commissioner) is now attempting to have the entire incident removed from the internet for “community cohesion” purposes. That’s why we are distributing this full 10+ minute video of the unfolding event:

Nation First has seen other footage showing the carnage from the shooting, including dead bodies strewn across the park, many being nursed by grieving loved ones. While we will not reproduce that footage here, it deserves to remain online so that people can understand the absolute horror that occurred.

This terror attack was as preventable as it was gruesome. It should not be memory-holed as the authorities want.

Sixteen Australians are dead. Their names should not be footnotes in another government report.

Let Bondi be the line. Let this be the moment the country wakes up.

George Christensen

NOTE: Information on the Bondi terror attack is being updated constantly. Our report is accurate at the time of writing.

