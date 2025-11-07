Dear friend,

Something’s shifting in Australia, and if you haven’t felt it yet, you soon will.

Since the federal election in May, where Labor stormed into power with a thumping 94-seat majority, you’d think the Liberals would’ve found their backbone. You’d think the so-called conservative “opposition” would finally wake up, plant their feet, and start fighting for the millions of Australians who feel overlooked, over-regulated, over-taxed, and frankly, over it.

But no. What we’ve seen instead is the slow-motion collapse of the Liberal–National Coalition under Sussan Ley. It’s not just a blip in the polls. This is the political equivalent of falling off a cliff. And the drop is steep.

The Liberal–National Coalition is collapsing under Sussan Ley, bleeding support and directionless since the election.

One Nation is rising rapidly, now polling at 15% and closing in on becoming the dominant conservative force.

Voters are sick of watered-down politics, empty slogans, and parties that sound like the ABC and legislate like the Greens.

While Ley waffles, Pauline Hanson is speaking hard truths on energy, borders, migration, and the globalist takeover of our sovereignty.

This isn’t a protest; it’s a realignment, and the silent majority is turning its back on the old guard for good.

Newspoll has the Coalition’s primary vote down to 24%, the worst in its history. Not far behind them? One Nation, now surging at 15% in some polls, beating the Greens in several snapshots, and practically breathing down the Coalition’s neck. Online commentators have pointed out that if just 5% more Coalition voters switched their support to One Nation, then the minor party would find itself the majority conservative party in the country, at least in the polls.

So what’s driving this?

The short answer is: people are fed up. The long answer? Years of Liberal and National political cowardice, manufactured consensus, and trying to be Labor-lite.

Sussan Ley took the reins of a party shattered after the election. But instead of regrouping around its conservative base, she’s spent her time dodging, hedging, and pandering to inner-city media narratives. No spine on energy. No clarity on immigration. No guts on defending Australian industry. And no clue how disconnected her party is from everyday Aussies.

People are asking themselves: Why vote for the Coalition when they sound like the ABC and legislate like the Greens?

And that’s where Pauline Hanson comes in.

While Sussan Ley was giving vague speeches in Canberra, Pauline was standing on stage at Mar-a-Lago alongside Donald Trump and the world’s unapologetic conservatives. Not hiding. Not compromising. Not mumbling platitudes about “net zero.” But speaking the truth. While Sussan Ley was presiding over what The Australian’s Denis Shanahan referred to as the Liberals’ worst parliamentary performances in Canberra that he’d seen in over 40 years, Pauline Hanson was standing on stage at Mar-a-Lago, shoulder to shoulder with Donald Trump and the world’s unapologetic conservatives, saying what too many in this country are too afraid to admit.

She spoke about the raw deal Australians are copping back home. About the energy bills crushing families. The towns that are buckling under mass migration. The open-border thinking that has made a mockery of our sovereignty. And how our industries being sacrificed on the altar of climate dogma and foreign agendas.

And Pauline is right, once again. Energy bills are up. Communities are overwhelmed. Our borders are soft. Our industries are crumbling. And every other day we’re force-fed another agenda from unelected globalists and bureaucrats who wouldn’t last five minutes running a farm, a mine, or a family business.

And yet, despite all this, the Liberals still don’t get it.

They think the answer is more focus groups, more greenwashing, more capitulation. But Australians aren’t stupid. Voters, especially in the regions and outer suburbs, can smell weakness. And they’re turning to One Nation, not because they’re “protest voters,” but because they want a party whose representatives speak plainly and act accordingly.

Do you feel represented by a Coalition leader who won’t say what a woman is without checking the room first?

Do you trust a party that still thinks net zero is somehow a vote-winner, while manufacturing jobs vanish and farmers are slapped with new red tape?

Do you believe for a second that these people, these careerist politicos, will ever put Australia first?

More and more, the answer from everyday Aussies is no.

This is a realignment.

If these polling numbers hold, and One Nation stays above 15% nationally and continues to grow, then the Liberal–National machine will be finished as a viable right-wing force. Their base is walking. The heartland is bleeding. And no amount of marketing spin can patch over the truth: you can’t win elections when you abandon the very people who built your movement in the first place.

At just 15%, One Nation would win a senator in every single State. That’s six senators and potentially the balance of power. Given that One Nation historically has garnered stronger support in regional Queensland, particularly in Central Queensland and South-West Queensland, there is a chance it could capture at least two federal seats from the Liberal National Party.

The Liberals can hold as many focus groups as they want. They can keep Sussan Ley on as leader. They can tweak the message and beg for preferences.

But the silent majority isn’t buying it anymore.

They’re turning. They’re moving. And for the first time in a long time, they’re being heard.

One Nation is rising not because Pauline changed. It’s because the rest of the political class did.

And now, the reckoning has begun.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

