Dear friend,

As many Nation First readers know, I am also the National Campaigns Director for CitizenGO in Australia.

Every so often, a massive fight will come up in my work at CitizenGO, of which Nation First readers need to be aware… this is one of those times.

Stand up for your privacy rights!

Urge key crossbench Senators to block the Digital ID Bill.

Don't let our privacy be a casualty of apathy and indifference.

Sign CitizenGO’s final petition against Digital ID NOW!

Defeat Digital ID!

Our privacy is under attack! The Australian Senate is about to vote on a bill that could change our lives forever.

The Digital ID Bill 2023 and the associated Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023 are coming before the Australian Senate for debate and a vote. These bills will undermine the privacy and rights of Australian citizens.

We must act with urgency, as the vote could happen this week.

SIGN THE CITIZENGO PETITION NOW and ask key crossbench Senators to vote against the Digital ID Bill 2023 and associated Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023.

Defeat Digital ID!

There are numerous valid concerns about the impact of these bills on our privacy and rights.

The Senate Economics Legislation Committee held a recent inquiry, and reputable organisations like the New South Wales Council for Civil Liberties, Digital Rights Watch, and Community Voice Australia raised serious concerns about the bills.

These organisations highlighted risks with centralising and digitising personal information, such as insufficient protections for sensitive data, and the potential for law enforcement to access personal information.

They also warned of a future where access to services and goods could be contingent on having a digital ID, raising ethical, privacy, and societal implications.

Here’s but a snapshot of the concerns of those organisations…

New South Wales Council for Civil Liberties:

Expressed concerns over the centralisation and digitization of personal information.

Highlighted insufficient protections for the safe handling of sensitive data.

Criticised the potential for law enforcement to access personal information.

Argued that post-consultation amendments by the Australian Government did not adequately enhance privacy protections.

Warned of insufficient safeguards against the misuse of biometric data.

Flagged the risk of Digital ID being repurposed for surveillance or other unintended functions.

Digital Rights Watch:

Focused on the lack of redress mechanisms in the Digital ID Bill for misuse of private data.

Warned about potential surveillance, inadequate data deletion practices, and insufficient protections against data profiling.

Emphasised the need for meaningful public consultation.

Raised concerns about the scheme not really being voluntary, data security, and the bill's treatment of privacy and rights.

Expressed worries about the misuse of personal and biometric data, law enforcement access, and the potential for discrimination and surveillance.

Community Voice Australia:

Highlighted potential for "function creep" and involuntary implementation of digital ID.

Raised concerns about privacy breaches and increased surveillance.

Noted that the voluntary nature of digital ID could be undermined by exemptions.

Warned about the broad accreditation scheme that allows private entities to issue digital IDs.

Alerted to the risk of marginalised groups being excluded or subjected to surveillance.

Warned of a future where access to services, employment, and social benefits could be contingent on having a digital ID, raising ethical, privacy, and societal concerns.

In total, the Senate inquiry into the Digital ID bills received almost 400 submissions, with about 350 of those submissions from everyday Australians who expressed their concerns about how this bill will impact their lives and their privacy.

Alarmingly, the Senate Economics Legislation Committee ignored these concerns and recommended passing the bill.

PROTECT PRIVACY by alerting key Senators about these privacy risks and urging them to vote against the Digital ID bills.

Defeat Digital ID!

Many crossbench Senators hold strong views about privacy and human rights in general, and with respect to the Digital ID bills.

The Australian Greens, for example, are rightfully concerned that these bills will undermine the privacy and human rights of Australian citizens.

Their Senators on the inquiry actually issued a dissenting report which:

Pointed out that the Digital ID bills could exclude those without digital literacy or access, from essential services.

Cautioned against voting for the bills before implementing necessary privacy protections.

Criticised the potential for the bills to allow law enforcement excessive access to personal information, which could undermine public confidence.

Argued that the bills failed to ensure that the digital ID system would be genuinely voluntary and inclusive.

Raised concerns about the use of biometrics and data profiling, suggesting that these practices might replicate existing biases and prejudices by public agencies and private corporations.

If we let these and other Senators know about our shared concerns, it could harden their resolve to vote against the bills.

If the crossbench Senators don’t listen to our appeal, the Digital ID bills will pass, and Australians will face a future with limited privacy and ongoing surveillance.

However, if they listen to our appeal, we can defeat the Digital ID bills and ensure a nationalised and centralised Digital ID scheme doesn’t come to pass.

We need as many signatures as possible to make an impression. We have to act now before it's too late.

SIGN THE PETITION TODAY and ask key crossbench Senators to vote against the Digital ID Bill 2023 and associated Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023.

Defeat Digital ID!

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. This is the final push! If we win this, we defeat Digital ID in Australia, so please share this email with as many people as possible. We need all the support we can get!

More information:

NSW Council for Civil Liberties submission on the Digital ID Bill (Australian Senate)

https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=c25bd4b5-2a77-490b-8873-70636d751f7d&subId=751919

Digital ID Watch submission on the Digital ID Bill (Australian Senate)

https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=bef3a11a-07a4-44bb-a307-fad5aeecb84f&subId=751787

Community Voice submission on the Digital ID Bill (Australian Senate)

https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=d6a38172-a44a-483e-9d78-d6d2b34305a9&subId=751937

Australian Greens Senators Dissenting Report on the Digital ID Bill (Australian Senate)

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Economics/DigitalIDBills2023/Report/Greens_Senators_Dissenting_Report

Australia’s opposition wants stronger controls built into Digital ID Bill (Biometric Update)

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202402/australias-opposition-wants-stronger-controls-built-into-digital-id-bill

‘Voluntary’ Digital ID Could Become Mandatory in Practice: Senators (Epoch Times)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/voluntary-digital-id-could-be-mandatory-in-practice-senators-5597308

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, Te Kowai (Mackay)