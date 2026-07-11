The Globalist War on Marriage
Nation First looks into how Globalist media and technology platforms are driving Gen Z away from marriage, family formation and a secure future.
Dear friend,
The demographic decline unfolding across much of the developed world is set to get far worse. Headlines once focused on young people delaying having children. Today, the deeper crisis is that many in Gen Z are not even forming long-term relationships in the first place.
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