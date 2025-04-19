Dear friend,

They tried to silence Him with nails. They tried to bury Him beneath a stone. They thought it was over. They thought the movement had died. They thought darkness had the final word. But then—on the third day—the earth shook. And from that tomb, a Crucified Man walked out in glory.

Christ is Risen. He is Risen, Indeed.

Christ’s resurrection shattered death, silenced darkness, and ignited an unstoppable movement.

The Resurrection is not symbolic—it’s a violent victory that dethrones evil and demands allegiance.

Evil may hiss and slither, but the empty tomb stands as proof of its defeat.

There is no neutrality; one either lives in the power of the resurrection or bows to the grave.

Christ will return in glory, and until then, believers must stand bold, unshaken, and full of resurrection fire.

Those words—Christ is Risen—aren’t empty words passed down through dusty liturgies. These are the most dangerous words ever spoken. These words broke the world. They turned Roman steel to rust. They lit fires in the hearts of fishermen and tax collectors that still burn two thousand years later.

They should light a fire in you, too. Because this Resurrection isn’t symbolic. It’s not metaphorical. It’s not soft or safe or sweet. It is war. It is fire. It is victory. Death is not asleep. It’s defeated. Sin is not managed. It’s crushed. And Satan? He’s not just hiding—he’s humiliated.

The Resurrection wasn’t just the undoing of death. It was the dethroning of every pretender to power. The tyrants. The demons. The principalities of this dark age. All of them. Stripped. Exposed. Beaten.

That tomb? It’s empty. And hell knows it. I have felt the enemy’s breath. I’ve heard the hiss of demons. I’ve seen the way evil slithers through crowds and wraps itself around hearts. But the Resurrection burned a hole right through it all.

You think this world is strong? You think its perversions and laws and slogans will last? They won’t. Because the King is alive. He didn’t come back limping. He came back transfigured. His flesh still bore the scars—but now they are glorious. The wounds weren’t signs of defeat. They were proof of conquest.

The risen Christ doesn’t beg for your attention. He demands your allegiance. That’s the scandal. That’s what the world hates. Not the idea of Jesus—but the reality of Him. The living, reigning, returning Jesus. The Jesus who doesn’t just comfort the broken, but commands the rebellious. The Jesus who overturns not just tables, but empires.

And here’s where it gets real: You and I are either living in the power of His resurrection… or we’re still bowing to the grave. There is no neutral ground. You can’t say “Happy Easter” and live like He’s still in the tomb. You can’t sing of victory and march to the tune of defeat. You can’t wear the cross and deny its weight.

So ask yourself—what side of the stone are you living on? Because if that tomb is empty—and it is—then the game is over. The powers and principalities have lost. The world is fading. And you are now a citizen of something eternal.

The world may sneer. Let them. The world may rage. Let it. Let them outlaw prayer. Let them persecute the righteous. Let them desecrate the sacred. Because we already know the end of the story.

The One who rose will return. Not in silence. Not in secret. But in power. In glory. In fire.

Until then, we do not retreat. We do not compromise. We do not keep quiet. We preach the Cross. We proclaim the Resurrection. And we walk, not in fear, but in resurrection power.

So today, remember this: Christ is Risen. He is Risen, Indeed. And hell is shaking.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

