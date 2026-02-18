Dear friend,

Since its founding in 1901 as an Anglo-Celtic nation, Australia has welcomed immigrants. Immigrants helped build this country.

But the migrants who came then were very different from many of those arriving now.

Between 1945 and 1985, some 4.2 million immigrants arrived in Australia. Many came with nothing but war trauma and the memories of lost loved ones. Yet, we didn’t see ethnic tension, clashes of values, or a slow erosion of societal trust. Rather than ask for handouts and then accuse others of “racism” at any perceived slight, these old immigrants actively tried to assimilate into their new homeland.

They started businesses or took on any honest job going, and then they worked bloody hard because they valued self-reliance and wanted to build something long-lasting, a legacy, and a better future for their children. Welfare was a last resort, not an expectation or a lifestyle support system.

There were no endless debates about “diversity” or “inclusion.” There didn’t need to be. These immigrants integrated so well that most saw them simply as fellow Australians. Back then, you didn’t hear of migrant “youth” forming gangs or harassing people on the streets. Rather, you saw them hard at work, at your grocery store, running their own shop, or helping to build the local community.

These were the immigrants who helped build a prosperous Australia. To them, Australian citizenship was an earned privilege rather than a right to be demanded. It was due to that mindset that they contributed far more to our country than they took from it.

Contrast that with today. How many of the new migrants are reliant on welfare? How many are disproportionately represented in crime statistics? How many actively challenge or oppose our society’s values and way of life? How many identify themselves by their heritage first and Australia second?

The issue is not race. It is policy. It is whether we expect integration or simply manage parallel societies. It’s also economics.

Despite record immigration in recent years, per capita economic growth has stagnated. Housing affordability has worsened. Infrastructure is strained. Australians are asking, who is this growth actually benefiting? Instead of a society united around shared values, our nation feels politically divided and increasingly distrustful.

The rising public anger, therefore, is not misplaced. It is not “racist” or “xenophobic” to protest policies and demographic changes that undermine our safety, our communities, and our future.

Australians are not angry because they hate newcomers. They are angry because they love this country. They see what is changing. They feel what is being lost. And they are no longer willing to be shamed into silence for saying so.

