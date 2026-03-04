Dear friend,

The Australian political order is cracking.

For decades, Australians were told the same comfortable bedtime story. Labor on one side. The Coalition on the other. Red team, blue team. Governments change hands, sure, but the system itself never really changes. That’s the script. But scripts only work until the audience stops believing them. And right now, millions of Australians are walking out of the theatre.

Australia’s two-party political system is weakening as Labor and the Coalition both struggle with historically low primary votes.

Rising migration, housing pressure, and cost-of-living stress are driving many outer-suburban and regional voters away from the major parties.

One Nation is increasingly capturing that dissatisfaction and polling strongly enough to challenge the Coalition’s position on the centre-right.

The most realistic next step for One Nation is becoming the official opposition before any path to government opens.

If the party proves disciplined and focused on practical issues such as housing, energy, and migration capacity, government by 2031 becomes possible.

Look at the polling numbers. Really look at them. Labor is clinging to a primary vote sitting in the low 30s. That’s not dominance. That’s a government surviving on preference deals and fragmented opposition. Meanwhile, the Coalition, once the default party of government, is barely holding together nationally in the low 20s. In some surveys, the Liberal Party’s primary vote has slipped into the teens. The so-called “natural party of government” can’t even hold its own base. And then there’s the number the political class refuses to talk about. One Nation polling in the mid-20s. Sometimes higher. Sometimes ahead of the Coalition outright. Just pause on that for a moment. A party the Canberra establishment dismissed for decades as a “fringe protest vote” is now consistently competing for second place in national polling.

So what changed? Did millions of Australians suddenly lose their minds? Or are they simply noticing what the political elite pretends not to see? Because when you talk to ordinary Australians, people in regional towns, outer suburbs and mortgage belts, the frustration is boiling over. And it’s not abstract ideological frustration. It’s a lived experience.

Take migration. Australia recorded one of the largest migration surges in the developed world after the pandemic. Net overseas migration shot past 500,000 in a single year at its peak, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data. Half a million people were added to the population in twelve months. And where did those people go? Into a housing market that was already on life support.

Rents exploded across the country. Vacancy rates collapsed to record lows in cities like Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Young Australians are now competing with newly arrived workers for the same scarce rentals. Families are living in caravans. Working people are sleeping in their cars. Meanwhile, the political class keeps chanting the same line. “Migration is good for the economy.” Good for whose economy? Because if you’re a young couple trying to buy your first home, if you’re a tradie watching infrastructure buckle under the pressure, if you’re in a regional town where services are stretched thin, the system doesn’t feel like it’s working for you. It feels like it’s working against you. And that’s where political earthquakes start.

Once upon a time, the Coalition owned these voters. The Nationals dominated regional Australia. The Liberals held the suburban mortgage belts. But that coalition, small c, is cracking. Some voters drift to independents. Some flirt with minor parties. But an increasing number are landing in the same place. One Nation. Now here’s where the Canberra commentariat makes its biggest mistake. They still think this is just a protest vote. A temporary tantrum. Something voters will grow out of. History says otherwise. Protest movements become political revolutions when the underlying problem never gets fixed.

Look overseas. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy went from fringe movement to governing party in a few short years. In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is now the largest single force in parliament. Across Europe, parties once mocked by elites are now shaping governments. Why? Because the old parties stopped listening. And Australians are beginning to notice the same pattern here.

But let’s be realistic. Could One Nation win government in 2028? Possible? Yes. Probable? Not yet. Power requires more than anger. It requires structure. Candidates. Discipline. A team that looks ready to walk into the cabinet room on Monday morning. The more realistic milestone comes first. Opposition.

Imagine the scenario. The Coalition continues its slow political collapse. Voters in outer suburbs and regional seats swing hard against both major parties. One Nation captures a cluster of seats across Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia. Ten seats. Twelve seats. Maybe more. Suddenly, the parliamentary arithmetic changes. Suddenly, the party the establishment had mocked for decades becomes Australia's official opposition.

Now the game changes entirely. Minor parties live comfortably on the sidelines. They can throw punches without ever being asked to govern. Opposition is different. Opposition means scrutiny. Every policy examined. Every candidate is investigated. Every internal disagreement is magnified across the media landscape. And here’s the truth, many movements discover the hard way. Transitioning from protest to responsibility is brutal. Weak candidates get exposed. Internal rivalries flare up. Media pressure intensifies. Voters who once asked “Who can shake up the system?” start asking a more serious question. Can these people actually run the country? That’s the crucible. Survive that test, and a movement becomes a government in waiting. Fail it and the moment evaporates.

So how does One Nation survive that transition? By doing something deceptively simple. Staying laser focused on the issues that brought voters there in the first place. Cost of living. Housing availability. Energy prices. Infrastructure strain. Migration levels that match the nation’s capacity rather than overwhelm it. These are not culture war talking points dreamed up in a think tank. These are the conversations happening around kitchen tables every night across Australia.

Meanwhile, the political terrain keeps shifting. Labor could well stumble into a third term. But long governments inevitably grow tired. Arrogant. Detached. The list of grievances piles up year after year. And the Coalition? That’s the real wild card. A party that loses its identity struggles to recover it. If voters conclude the Liberals and Nationals no longer represent a meaningful alternative, the entire centre-right political space becomes vacant. Nature abhors a vacuum. Politics does too.

By 2030, Australia could be facing a contest that once seemed impossible. An entrenched Labor government versus a rising national movement claiming to speak for the Australians both major parties forgot. Would victory be guaranteed? Of course not. But political history is littered with parties that looked invincible right up until the moment they were not. The old guard believes the system will always snap back to its traditional shape. That voters will eventually return to the same two tired brands. But here’s the uncomfortable truth for the establishment. You are not obligated to play along. You are not required to keep voting for parties that ignore you.

And if enough Australians decide the old political order has failed them, the transformation of Australian politics will not happen overnight. It will happen step by step. Election by election. Seat by seat. Until one day, the party they mocked as a protest movement walks through the doors of Parliament House, not as a curiosity but as the government of Australia.

And when that day comes, the political class will say it happened suddenly. But you and I will know the truth. It started years earlier when ordinary Australians decided they had finally had enough.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.