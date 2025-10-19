Nation First, by George Christensen

27m

I can honestly say, this is a long time coming, but, unreal all the same, and, about time. The Australian people deserve somebody to stand up for them, instead of ignoring our emails and other forms of contact, that is always ignored. All we get, when you try to contact one of these political parasites, is a computer generated reply, that means absolutely nothing. Have a go at wong, every time she is asked a question of importance, no matter where it is, here or over seas, the answer is always the same dumb answer, 'I'll take that on notice', and that's as far as it goes, and, if that's not ignorance, and, arrogance, what is?. WE, can only hope that Barnaby goes all the way with this, and, the others mentioned here are also very good with the support he will need. Alex Antic is brilliant in how he is handling the blundering Libs, and, obviously can see the writing on the wall. How, or, why, are we still paying people like Ley, when they are doing nothing, but get their picture wherever they can, and, we have had enough of that crap. 'Mud guards', all shiny on top, shit underneath', that's the current Australian politician, not all, but certainly most. We should, with out doubt, get behind this venture, and support it as much as we can, otherwise, apart from the EN8108 petition, that finishes at the end of this month, we will cop another three years of these assh...es in now, and that won't end well for any of us. Ever noticed just how much crap, so called 'laws, mandates, statutes, etc', this mob are hurrying through, as quick as they can, and, most of them, 'ILLEGAL', under our Constitution, but, they going hell for leather to get them passed, and then, when a new party gets in, they can then, REPEAL these bullshit acts etc. Come on Barnaby.

