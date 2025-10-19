Dear friend,

They tried to sideline him. They tried to shut him up. They tried to kill off the force of nature that is Barnaby Joyce.

But it didn’t work.

The ground is shifting under the feet of the smug elites, the career politicians, and the bureaucratic puppets who have been steering this country into the ground for decades. And now, finally, someone with spine, someone with fight left in him, is stepping off the globalist train wreck and charting a new course.

Barnaby Joyce will join One Nation. This is legit. It’s real. And it’s happening.

In fact, a source close to Joyce tells Nation First that Joyce will most certainly be fundraising and campaigning against some of his former party colleagues come the next election.

Barnaby Joyce is preparing to defect from the Nationals to One Nation, signalling a major shift in conservative Australian politics.

His move is a bold stand against party elites, climate policies, and an abandonment of regional Australians.

Joyce may not just be joining One Nation but positioning himself to lead it in the future.

Other conservative figures like Matt Canavan and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price could be potential allies in a growing political realignment.

The Nationals risk losing grassroots support, donors, and influence, as Joyce campaigns for a party that reflects his unfiltered conservative stance.

Barnaby Joyce has lit the fuse.

His imminent defection from the Nationals to One Nation is not just a personal act of rebellion. It signals the start of a political resistance. A shot across the bow of a Coalition that has lost its way, lost its guts, and lost the people it claims to represent.

Barnaby’s departure marks the death rattle of the old Nationals and the birth cry of a new third force in Australian politics.

For years, Joyce has been muzzled, mocked, and marginalised by a party leadership more obsessed with appeasing inner-city moderates than standing up for regional Australia. They demoted him. They shoved him into the far corner of the chamber. They told him to sit down and shut up.

And why?

Because he had the audacity to call out the lunacy of net zero. Because he stood up for farmers, for families, for industry, and against the fantasy of saving the planet by destroying our own economy.

But Barnaby didn’t cave. He didn’t roll over like so many others. And now he is doing what every true conservative with a conscience should have done a long time ago. He is walking away.

I will go one further. I believe Barnaby Joyce is not just joining One Nation. He is positioning himself to lead it.

And when Pauline Hanson finally steps aside, as she inevitably will in the next five years, it will be Barnaby, from the Senate, carrying the torch for real Australian conservative values.

Think about what that means.

We are not talking about a backbench protest here. We are talking about a power shift, a new national conservative movement built not on compromise but on conviction. A movement that does not apologise for being Australian. That does not bend the knee to UN agendas, to climate cultists, to identity politics, or mass migration zealots.

This is not just about Barnaby. It is about what comes next.

There are others who are watching. Senator Matt Canavan. Senator Alex Antic. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Hinkler MP Llew O’Brien is already threatening to go next. Do you think they are going to keep sitting there and swallowing this rot while their parties grovel to the ABC and get dragged leftward?

Do you think they won’t join the fight when the new flag goes up?

And let’s not forget the minor parties on the right: Libertarians, People First, and the United Australia Party. Individually, they are flickering candles. Together, they could be a raging bushfire.

This is the moment. This is the realignment.

The Coalition is fractured. The base is angry. The polls are tanking. People are sick to death of being ignored, insulted, and sold out. They are ready for a party that fights for them, not for the banks, not for Davos, not for the climate priests or the woke mob, but for Australia.

That party can be built. That movement can rise. And Barnaby Joyce, of all people, might just be the spark that lights it.

And for those wondering whether Barnaby Joyce is simply stepping away quietly, think again.

A source close to the former Deputy Prime Minister made it clear to Nation First that he is not disappearing from the political battlefield. Quite the opposite.

Barnaby Joyce is not going to go away. If the party room won’t respect him, they’ll have to negotiate with him.

Instead of calling him before every election, begging him to host fundraising dinners and hand over money from his own efforts, which many of the weakest, laziest Nationals owe their seats to, they’ll find him back in their electorates. Fundraising. But not for them, for somebody else.

This shift is more than symbolic. During the last election campaign, the Nationals deliberately banned Joyce from campaigning outside New England, despite the fact that he was one of the only MPs who could consistently draw a crowd and energise the base. Now, those same MPs may find themselves looking across the street at packed town halls and barbecue fundraisers, only this time, Joyce will be raising support for the party that actually lets him speak.

And in a sign of just how far the Nationals have fallen, attention is already turning to their major annual donor gala in late October. Once a showpiece of strength, it will now be an awkward affair. Corporate backers, many of whom paid top dollar for access to Barnaby Joyce, will be sitting in a room with a line-up of MPs and Senators most Australians could not name if they tried.

As the source put it: “They’ll be looking around, wondering why they’re even there.”

This story is not over. It is just beginning.

George Christensen

