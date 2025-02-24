The Great Replacement touted in France
Nation First inquires into France's far-left leader openly calling for a socialist revolution and the replacement of white natives.
Dear friend,
The far-left in Europe is making their agenda clear—an end to white European identity and the establishment of a socialist dictatorship.
Consider the recent two speeches given just a day apart by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the French far-left party, La France Insoumise (LFI). Here, he finally uttered the quiet part out loud.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.