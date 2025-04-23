Dear friend,

The globalist house of cards is shaking—and not a moment too soon.

Klaus Schwab, the unelected overlord of the World Economic Forum, the man who smiled as he promised you’d “own nothing and be happy,” has fallen. Not stepped down gracefully. Not retired honourably. Fallen. Dragged out by a tidal wave of whistleblower allegations so shocking, so brazen, they make a mockery of the moral superiority he’s cloaked himself in for decades.

Klaus Schwab was forced out of the World Economic Forum after whistleblowers exposed years of financial misconduct and abuse of power.

Leaked accounts revealed Schwab used WEF funds for personal luxuries, while promoting austerity and control through globalist policies.

His replacement, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, built a legacy at Nestlé marked by human rights violations and ruthless resource monopolies.

The leadership change signals a deeper entrenchment of the WEF’s agenda, not a shift in direction or values.

Nations must cut ties with WEF-driven initiatives to halt the spread of surveillance, corporate control, and digital oppression.

However… don’t expect the globalists to let one of their own go without a cover-up. The World Economic Forum, in its polished press releases and hushed board meetings, tried to spin his departure as part of a planned “transition.” But the truth broke through the PR fog. Schwab was forced out after an anonymous letter—penned by current and former WEF staff—blew the lid off a regime of excess, arrogance, and abuse.

According to those inside the belly of the beast, Schwab used junior staffers as personal cash couriers, withdrew thousands for his own use, and billed luxury in-room massages to the Forum’s accounts. His wife Hilde, a central figure in the WEF’s operations, allegedly arranged lavish getaways disguised as business trips. Together, the Schwabs used a multi-million-dollar WEF-owned villa—paid for by corporate donors—as their personal retreat. This wasn’t a glitch in the system. This was the system.

And while Schwab pampered himself on your dime, he preached austerity to you. He demanded the world submit to “stakeholder capitalism,” digital IDs, central bank surveillance, ESG tyranny, and climate lockdowns—all under the banner of “The Great Reset.” When COVID hit, he didn’t mourn. He mobilised. In his own words, it was a “narrow but unique window” to “revamp all aspects of our societies.” He called for stronger, more aggressive governments, and pushed for a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” where not only your work and money, but your very identity would be transformed.

He spoke fondly of implantable microchips. Of biometric monitoring. Of AI-run systems to govern your life. He wasn’t joking. He wasn’t theorising. He was planning. His books outlined it. His speeches confirmed it. The goal was never health, or equity, or sustainability. The goal was control. Global control.

But now, the wizard has been dragged from behind the curtain. The WEF board, facing internal revolt and global scrutiny, met in crisis over Easter. They ousted their figurehead. But instead of repentance, they doubled down. They chose as Schwab’s replacement another globalist titan—one with an even darker corporate legacy.

Enter Peter Brabeck-Letmathe.

If he looks like another Bond villain, wait until you hear his background.

The man whose name the media barely mentions. The former CEO of Nestlé—the world’s largest food and beverage conglomerate. The man who once said, cold as steel, “Water is not a human right.” He wasn’t speaking metaphorically. Under his leadership, Nestlé bought up global water rights, extracting billions in profits while towns like Flint, Michigan choked on poison.

While Schwab dreamed of digital prisons, Brabeck perfected resource monopolies—commodifying the most basic human needs, and locking down supply chains with ruthless efficiency. Nestlé’s global expansion under his watch wasn’t just about chocolate bars and instant coffee. It was about empire-building.

Brabeck ran Nestlé from 1997 to 2008, and the company’s history during those years reads like a corporate dystopia.

In 2005, a lawsuit was filed against Nestlé on behalf of trafficked children from Mali, who claimed they were forced into slavery on cocoa plantations in the Ivory Coast—plantations Nestlé sourced from. The plaintiffs alleged that Nestlé not only knew, but incentivised cost-cutting practices that led to forced child labour, beatings, and years of stolen childhood. Nestlé, of course, denied any wrongdoing. But the accusations were damning—and during Brabeck’s tenure, the company fought tooth and nail to avoid accountability.

Meanwhile, back in the Philippines, union leader Diosdado Fortuna—who led a workers’ strike against Nestlé—was assassinated in 2005. Shot twice in the chest, just like his predecessor years before. Brabeck never faced consequences. No outrage. No inquiries. Just profits and promotions.

This is the man now chairing the World Economic Forum.

Let that sink in.

The WEF isn’t reforming. It’s reloading. It’s shedding its old skin, hoping to deceive the world into believing it has changed. But the core is the same. The ideology is the same. And the mission is the same.

Once, the WEF was a simple business forum—born as the European Management Forum in 1971, intended to help European companies learn American-style competitiveness. But Schwab, ever the megalomaniac, transformed it into a vehicle for global social engineering. What started as trade talk turned into a shadow government for the 21st century—one where billionaires, unelected officials, and self-righteous celebrities gather each year to decide your future without asking you.

And now, the same machine is running, only with Brabeck at the wheel.

Make no mistake—this is not over. Schwab’s resignation is not a victory yet. It’s an opening. A crack in the foundation. A moment we must seize before they patch it over with another layer of corporate gloss.

Because this system thrives in secrecy. It survives on compliance. And it advances every time a citizen shrugs and says, “That’s just how it is.”

No. That’s not how it has to be. Not in your country. Not in mine. Not anywhere.

It’s time to sever all ties to this cabal of control. Nations must withdraw from WEF-aligned initiatives, end cooperation with its technocratic offshoots, and purge every public policy infected by its ideology. That means rejecting digital ID schemes. That means killing net-zero mandates designed by billionaires. That means returning power to the people—not to a boardroom in Geneva.

Klaus Schwab is out. But the globalist machine marches on.

It’s our job to block it. To expose it. To dismantle it. Piece by piece.

And we start by never letting them rewrite this moment. Schwab didn’t retire. He ran. And the man replacing him isn’t a saviour—he’s proof that the system still thinks it can win.

Let’s prove it wrong.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

