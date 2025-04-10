Dear friend,

They told you it was about safety.

They told you it was about inclusion.

They told you it was about health, equality, science, and the greater good.

They lied.

And now their lies are catching up with them.

The crises of recent years—lockdowns, censorship, gender ideology, and mandates—were not accidental; they were deliberate steps in a global campaign for control.

Under the guise of safety and inclusion, governments have criminalised conscience, attacked Christianity, and pushed a new state religion that demands total submission.

Globalism was never about prosperity—it was about power, and now that system is collapsing under its own corruption.

Our children are being indoctrinated, our freedoms stripped, and our faith mocked—all enforced by laws that punish truth and reward obedience.

This is not politics—it’s spiritual war, and every person must now choose: Christ or chaos, freedom or servitude, truth or tyranny.

What we’re living through right now isn’t a string of isolated crises. It’s not coincidence. It’s not incompetence. It is coordinated, calculated control. A globalist web of power that has slowly but surely tightened around your faith, your family, your freedoms, and your very future.

This isn’t the utopia Klaus Schwab (founder of the World Economic Forum or WEF, a group of unelected elites pushing for top-down global governance) promised. It’s not the WEF’s perfect playground of carbon credits, drag queen story hours, and lab-grown meat. No—this reset is the reckoning. The system they built is crumbling under its own wicked weight. And they’re terrified.

Let’s pull back the curtain.

Over the past few years, we’ve been hit with lockdowns, mandates, censorship, gender ideology, trade wars, supply chain collapse, and now the criminalisation of conscience itself. Not one of those was random. They were trials—each one tightening the leash to see how much you’d take before you broke.

You remember 2020, don’t you? They locked us in our homes. Closed churches. Banned funerals. Taped up playgrounds. They told your six-year-old not to drink water at the park—lest the demon droplets escape his lips. And while you were stuck inside, the elites partied, the rich got richer, and the “experts” climbed the media throne.

It was never about health. It was about obedience.

They said, “Trust the science,” but they meant “submit to the priesthood of Pharma.” Trust Pfizer, trust Anthony Fauci (the former U.S. chief medical adviser who orchestrated America’s COVID response and, probably, orchestrated the entire pandemic itself), trust the World Health Organization—while they censored real doctors, shut down early treatments, and rushed experimental gene therapy into your bloodstream. If you questioned it? Silenced. Deplatformed. Labeled a danger to society. All in the name of “safety.”

But now the lockdowns are over and the masks are off—and what do we see?

The state will let your child change their gender behind your back—but if you offer them spiritual counsel, you could face five years behind bars.

We’re not in Kansas anymore. This is blasphemy law by another name—and Christianity is the blasphemy.

In New South Wales, Australia, it is now illegal to pray with someone who wants to leave the LGBT lifestyle. Read that again. You can go to prison for praying with someone who asks for help. Even if they come to you. Even if they’re desperate. If that prayer suggests a man isn’t really a woman, or that sex outside of marriage is sin, you’re now a criminal.

What we’re witnessing is a complete inversion of truth. Good is called evil. Evil is called good. God is mocked. Children are mutilated. Parents are prosecuted. The Church is gagged. And the media applauds, calling it “progress.”

This isn’t tolerance—it’s totalitarianism. These are apostasy laws. You can convert to the state religion—but you cannot leave it. Try to walk away, or help someone else do the same, and the law will crush you.

So no, they’re not just writing new laws—they’re installing a new religion. Secularism isn’t neutral. It is a theocracy, with its own gods, its own priests, its own sacraments, and its own sins. It replaces God with man, the church with the state, and truth with ideology. And it demands full submission.

The god is the State.

The gospel is gender.

The sacrament is surgery.

The scripture is “trust the experts.”

And the devil is you—if you dare dissent.

Meanwhile, your children are being groomed. Not metaphorically. Literally. Through activist-run curriculums, drag queen story hours, and radical gender indoctrination, they are turning children into lab experiments—and calling it liberation. And if you object, you’re the extremist.

And for those who want to escape the woke youth indoctrination camps that they call school, well, you can’t because now they’re targeting homeschoolers. In New South Wales (once again), they’ve quietly shifted homeschool regulation away from an independent body to the Department of Education itself. This isn’t about oversight but, rather, infiltration. A move to bring every child under state control. A similar was narrowly thwarted in Queensland, Australia last year. The message is clear: you don’t own your children. They do.

If that sounds like Marxism, it’s because it is.

And while the cultural chaos blinds us, the economic system is collapsing right under our feet.

Globalisation was never about prosperity. It was always about power. It turned self-reliant nations into dependent clients, citizens into consumers, and governments into puppets. Your jobs were shipped overseas. Your industries were gutted. And your leaders shrugged—because they were in on it.

But now the game’s up. The globalist model is collapsing—and the elites know it. Decades of outsourcing, of trading national sovereignty for cheap imports and fat profits, have left us vulnerable, hollowed out, and beholden to Beijing and Silicon Valley. The cracks aren’t just visible—they’re catastrophic.

Tariffs are slamming into the system. Supply chains are buckling. Stocks are plunging. Recession looms. And suddenly, the very architects of this house of cards are admitting it can’t stand.

Of course, it can’t. It was built to fall.

They told you to “build back better” while they torched the foundations of your country. They told you to embrace job losses, inflation, food rationing, and energy poverty as the noble cost of “progress.” They mocked your suffering and called it transition. And when they said, “You’ll own nothing and be happy”? That wasn’t a prediction. That was a threat.

Now, as President Donald Trump—back in office and unapologetically leading the charge for economic nationalism—detonates the global trade system with sweeping tariffs on nearly every U.S. trading partner, particularly China, and the entire framework is shaking. Currencies are crashing. Markets are gasping. And the elites? They’re sweating. Because their fake economy is dying—and with it, their grip on you.

This isn’t the Great Reset they promised. This is the reckoning they feared. The moment the people wake up. The moment the silent majority stands tall. The moment Christians remember they already have a King—and His name sure as hell isn’t Klaus Schwab.

Let’s be very clear here:

This is Christ versus chaos. There is no neutral ground anymore.

Every law is a moral law. Every system has a god. Every government will bend the knee—to Christ or to tyranny. That’s it. There is no middle way. There never was.

Secularism has replaced God with man, truth with feelings, and freedom with surveillance. It has given us child drag shows, sterilised teenagers, double-masked toddlers, collapsing economies, and legal penalties for praying in your living room.

This is what happens when a nation forgets who it is. This is what happens when churches stay silent, when parents stay passive, and when patriots stay seated.

So where does that leave us?

It leaves us at the crossroads.

Do we bow our heads and go along? Or do we rise up, speak truth, protect our children, and take back our countries?

We must choose now because they’ve already chosen for us. And their choice is control.

It’s Christ or Caesar.

Freedom or servitude.

Light or darkness.

Christ… or chaos.

Choose wisely. And choose boldly. Because the hour is late, and the reckoning is here.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

