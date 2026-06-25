Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Corinne smith's avatar
Corinne smith
5h

We are so 'over it!' The woke media class- wasps and hornets. Truth has fallen in the public square. (Ages ago).

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