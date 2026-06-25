Dear friend,

The interview that has cost Karl Stefanovic his job at Nine was not some crazed rant. It was not an extremist broadcast. It was not even, despite all the noise that followed, especially shocking.

It was an interview.

That is what makes the whole thing so revealing.

Read on to watch the interview in full.

Karl Stefanovic’s interview with Tommy Robinson was a straightforward conversation, not an extremist broadcast.

Stefanovic asked Robinson about censorship, grooming gangs, prison, free speech, Christianity, immigration, and working-class voters.

There was nothing untoward or extreme in the interview itself.

The real controversy was that Robinson was allowed to speak at length without the usual media filter.

The backlash raises serious questions about free speech, media control, and whether Australians can judge controversial conversations for themselves.

Karl Stefanovic sat down with Tommy Robinson and did the thing journalists used to do without needing permission from a woke approval committee. He asked questions. He let Robinson answer.

He pushed him at times on his past tactics, the street protests, the clashes that followed some of those events, and whether all of that had hurt the message he was trying to get across.

Robinson spoke about censorship, the grooming-gang scandals in Britain, immigration, prison, free speech, national identity, Christianity, working-class voters, and why he believes so many ordinary people have been frightened into silence.

You can agree with Robinson. You can disagree with him. You can think some of his claims need challenging, and fair enough. But there was nothing untowards or extreme in the conversation itself. Nothing that should make a major media company panic like someone had smuggled contraband into the studio.

The real offence, it seems, was that Karl allowed viewers to hear the man speak at length. Not a seven-second grab. Not a hostile panel discussion with everyone talking over each other. Not the usual media treatment where the label is slapped on first and the public is told to stop listening.

Just a conversation. And that, apparently, was too much.

The interview was pulled from platforms, Nine distanced itself from the podcast, and the reports began flying that Karl was either being pushed out, sacked, or negotiating his exit after the backlash. The exact corporate wording may be massaged by lawyers and PR people, as it always is, but ordinary Australians can see what happened here. A journalist interviewed the wrong person, in the wrong way, for too long, and the machine came down on him.

That is the part people should sit with for a minute.

We have seen interviews with criminals, dictators, terrorists, fraudsters, radical activists, anti-Western academics, and every fashionable left-wing firebrand you can imagine. They are treated as complex. Misunderstood. Worth hearing. Worth analysing. Sometimes they are practically given a lounge chair and a cup of tea.

But Tommy Robinson? No. He must only be spoken about, not spoken to.

Robinson’s views should be questioned. Of course they should. He is a controversial figure, and he has said plenty over the years that people will argue about. But if the media response to an interview is to erase it and reportedly end the interviewer's career, then we are no longer talking about whether Tommy Robinson is right or wrong.

We are talking about whether Australians are still allowed to hear uncomfortable conversations and make up their own minds.

That is what I object to. Not that people criticised the interview. They are free to do that. Not that people dislike Robinson. Plenty do. What I object to is the idea that the public must be protected from hearing him speak, as if we were children who might catch a dangerous thought if the adults left the room.

People are smarter than that. A bloke at the pub, a mum doing the school run, a truckie listening on the highway, a small business owner catching up on podcasts late at night, they can listen to an interview and decide for themselves. They do not need woke media executives deciding which voices are safe enough to enter their ears.

This was not really about Tommy Robinson. It was not even really about Karl Stefanovic. It was about the boundaries of acceptable speech in this country, and who gets to draw them.

Listen for yourself and decide:

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And then ask yourself what sort of media culture we are living under when asking questions can cost a man his job.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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