The JFK Files: Australia, the CIA, and the Assassination Cover-Up
Nation First investigates the JFK files, ASIO’s secret role, and the intelligence cover-up that changed history.
Dear friend,
Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. The world was told it was the work of a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald. The U.S. government conducted an official investigation, known as the Warren Commission, which concluded that Oswald acted alone, firing three shots from a sixth-floor window of the Texas Schoo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.