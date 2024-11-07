Dear friend,

For the past two days, while the world had its eyes glued to the U.S. elections, Australia’s Albanese Labor Government quietly pushed through its Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill in the House of Representatives.

No surprises here—the outcome was never in doubt.

With their iron-fisted majority, every Labor MP fell into line like obedient sheep.

That’s because the cost of breaking ranks in the Labor Party is expulsion.

It’s a rigid, collectivist mentality that suppresses even a hint of dissent.

So don’t be alarmed.

The House of Representatives vote was a mere formality and the bill was always going to pass in that chamber.

The real fight is in the Senate, and it’s a battle we must win.

This bill is a direct assault on free speech, empowering bureaucrats and Big Tech to control what Australians can say, see, and share online.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt likened it to a “Ministry of Truth” from George Orwell ’s 1984, with independent voices at risk of being erased if they don’t align with official narratives.

Big Tech would be forced to act as enforcers, silencing dissenting voices under government orders and creating a slippery slope toward total surveillance.

The real fight is now in the Senate, where key crossbench Senators hold the power to stop this bill and protect Australians’ freedom of speech.

Email Those Senators Now!

What This Bill Really Means for You

This isn’t just another bill.

This is a direct assault on free speech and democracy in Australia.

If passed, the government will wield unprecedented power to dictate what you and I can say, share, and see online.

Think about that: Politicians and bureaucrats deciding what is “true” and what is “misinformation”?

It’s a power grab.

History is filled with examples of state overreach, but never would we have imagined we see such a thing unfold in Australia.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt hit the nail on the head when he likened this bill to George Orwell’s 1984 yesterday.

The creation of a “Ministry of Truth” isn’t just fiction anymore.

This bill opens the door to a dystopian future where the government, through the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), can police online speech, enforce censorship through Big Tech, and silence voices that dare to dissent.

The Threat of Government-Controlled “Truth”

Ask yourself: Who gets to decide what’s true?

Bureaucrats? Politicians?

Let’s not forget that “yesterday’s misinformation” often becomes “today’s fact.”

During the pandemic, countless voices were silenced for questioning lockdowns, mandates, and vaccines.

Many of those suppressed voices were later proven right.

If this bill passes, legitimate debate, alternative perspectives, and independent voices will be at risk of being erased.

As Michelle Pearse of the Australian Christian Lobby warns, this bill allows the government to impose its subjective “truth” on public discourse, silencing dissenting voices.

And it’s not just words—it’s backed by massive fines and penalties for platforms that refuse to comply.

Under the guise of “keeping us safe,” Canberra is creating a system of state-controlled censorship.

A State-Controlled Echo Chamber

This is about more than curbing “misinformation.”

This is about total control.

The government will have the power to create a state-controlled echo chamber, allowing only approved voices to be heard.

Independent journalists, dissenting commentators, and everyday Australians will be silenced if their views don’t align with the “official narrative.”

In a statement released yesterday, veteran MP Bob Katter warned:

Who are these ACMA people? Bureaucrats who think they have the right to decide what Australians can and can’t say. This is tyranny of the minority—elites in Canberra telling us how to think and speak.

This bill isn’t about public safety.

It’s about silencing criticism of the government, public health measures, financial institutions, and anything else Canberra deems “harmful.”

Just look at the government’s record—rubber bullets on protesters during COVID, arrests of Australians for simply posting dissenting views online.

Now they want even more power?

Big Tech as the Enforcer

To some extent, Big Tech is already controlling what we see online.

Google and Meta are the worst, controlling algorithms and implementing fact checks that are all designed to promote the political narrative favoured by the elite.

Now, the government wants to force these platforms to crack down even harder, becoming the enforcers of state censorship.

This means your posts, comments, and even private conversations could be flagged and deleted at the government’s command.

What’s to stop them from expanding their reach?

Once this begins, it’s a slippery slope toward total surveillance.

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), has called out the Albanese Government’s “fascist” tendencies and their attempts to silence content critical of their agenda.

In return, he’s in the government’s firing line because he’s dared to make his platform a truly free speech one.

He and other libertarian U.S. tech leaders have warned about the global consequences of this approach.

Are we really going to let Canberra and their censorious Big Tech allies dictate what’s “acceptable” speech?

The Fight in the Senate: Our Last Line of Defence

This bill has passed the House of Representatives, but the Senate holds the power to stop it.

With no single party holding a majority, key crossbench Senators—Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell, David Van, David Pocock, Lidia Thorpe, and Fatima Payman—will determine the fate of this dangerous legislation.

We must make our voices heard.

If we don’t speak up now, we lose.

Folks know by now that, along with being editor of Nation First, I also am the National Campaign Director for CitizenGO Australia.

CitizenGO has launched a petition to those aforementioned Senators, appealing to their better angels to have them vote against this censorious misinformation bill.

If you haven’t done so already, I appeal to you now to sign that petition.

Sign the CitizenGO petition at www.SaveFreeSpeech.com.au to demand that these Senators stand against this blatant attack on our freedoms.

Our democratic values depend on open debate, diverse perspectives, and the freedom to challenge authority without fear.

The Time to Act is Now

If this bill becomes law, government-appointed “truth enforcers” will have the power to silence you and me.

They’ll decide what’s true, what’s acceptable, and who gets to speak.

Are we really going to let that happen?

We’ve seen where unchecked power leads.

From totalitarian regimes to mass censorship during the COVID-19 plandemic—this is the same slippery path.

Together, we can stop this.

We can protect our right to speak, think, and share freely.

But it’s up to you and me.

So please go and sign the petition to the crossbench Senators.

SAVE FREE SPEECH!

Also, head on over to the following websites to sign some other powerful petitions against this bill:

Aligned Council of Australia : madmustgo.com.au

Turning Point Australia : tpaust.com.au/misinfo-bill/

Family Voice Australia : familyvoice.org.au/campaigns/protect-free-speech-stop-misinformation-bill

Dr Joanna Howe: drjoannahowe.com/killthebill

But remember to sign the CitizenGO petition.

As far as I know, it is the only petition that’s directly targeting and appealing to the six crossbench Senators whose votes are absolutely needed if the bill is to be defeated.

It’s strategic. It’s smart. It’s worth your while.

Make your voice heard. Defend our freedom.

SIGN THE PETITION

This is our last stand.

I’m ready to fight. Are you?

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

