Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
1d

I had forgotten about this and to he honest, didn't know the details, but I can certainly sympathize with Marvin. Local government often seem nothing more than yet another group of bureaucrats put in place to drain your funds, for very little return on investment.

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Peter Davey's avatar
Peter Davey
1d

What a wonderful story, I’m a fan of Marvin’s now. Not many of us have escaped the sheer frustration of being subject to the whims of a bureaucrat.

Where can I get a really big bulldozer?

Is there a movie, there should be?

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