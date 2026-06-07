Dear friend,

Twenty-two years ago this week, a bloke from a small town in Colorado climbed into a bulldozer he’d spent months turning into an armoured fortress and made sure the world would remember his name.

Marvin Heemeyer’s story has endured for twenty-two years because millions saw in him the frustration of an ordinary citizen battling institutions that seemed deaf to his concerns.

Years of disputes over property access and local government decisions convinced Heemeyer that the system had failed to deliver fairness or justice.

The sheer scale of the Killdozer incident captured global attention, yet the remarkable fact remains that no one else lost their life during the rampage.

The lasting power of the story lies not in the machine itself, but in the uncomfortable questions it raises about accountability and public trust.

When people lose faith that peaceful avenues for redress actually work, resentment festers and societies ignore those warning signs at their own peril.

Last week, on 4 June, the anniversary of Marvin Heemeyer’s death came and went with barely a mention. No retrospectives. No think-pieces. No earnest panel discussions on breakfast television. You’d hardly know one of the strangest and most talked-about acts of defiance in modern American history had happened at all.

And yet, say the word “Killdozer” and millions of people know exactly what you’re talking about.

That’s unusual in itself. Most local disputes disappear into dusty council records and fading newspaper archives. This one didn’t. Twenty-two years later, people are still talking about Marvin Heemeyer and his machine.

Heemeyer was a 52-year-old muffler shop owner in Granby, Colorado, a small mountain town where everyone knew everyone else’s business. For years he was caught up in fights with local officials and business interests over zoning decisions, road access and the future of his property. He believed he was being pushed out, stitched up by people with influence and ignored by those who were supposed to act fairly.

Anyone who’s dealt with a council bureaucracy knows the feeling. You ring up and get bounced from one department to another. You fill out the paperwork, pay the fees, lodge the objections and wait months for someone behind a desk to tell you no. Then you’re expected to smile politely and trust the process. And I say this as a former local government councillor of more than seven years.

Heemeyer quite rightly didn’t trust the process anymore.

He tried petitions. He made complaints. He argued his case. He recorded his thoughts in lengthy tapes that were later released to the public. Listening to them, what strikes you isn’t some cartoon villain cackling about revenge. It’s a man convinced that the system had stopped working for ordinary people like him.

Eventually, he decided he had nothing left to lose.

Over several months, working in secret, he transformed a Komatsu bulldozer into something extraordinary. Steel plating. Concrete sandwiched between armour. Cameras protected behind bullet-resistant coverings so he could see where he was going from inside the sealed cab. Once he climbed in, there was no easy way out.

And on 4 June 2004, he drove it through Granby.

He targeted buildings connected to the disputes that had consumed years of his life, the town hall, the local newspaper office and businesses linked to people he believed had wronged him. By the end of it, thirteen buildings had been damaged or destroyed.

Remarkably, nobody else was killed.

The bulldozer eventually became trapped beneath the collapsed remains of a building. Inside the machine, regrettably, Marvin Heemeyer took his own life.

That should have been the end of the story.

Instead, it became the beginning of something else.

People remember Killdozer because of the sheer absurdity of it. The image alone sounds like something dreamt up by Hollywood. But the story stuck around because of what people saw in it.

An independent tradesman. A veteran. A bloke trying to run his own business who became convinced that the people making decisions over his life weren’t interested in hearing him out.

You don’t have to agree with what Heemeyer did to understand why his story still resonates. Plenty of people do understand the anger. They’ve felt that slow, grinding frustration of dealing with institutions that seem untouchable and unaccountable.

How many Australians have sat across from some petty council bureaucrat wondering whether common sense ever entered the building? How many small business owners have watched new rules pile up year after year while being told it’s all for their own good? How many people have walked away from some bureaucratic nightmare thinking, “No one in charge actually has to live with the consequences of these decisions”?

That’s where the libertarian instinct comes from for a lot of people. Not from economics textbooks. Not from university lectures. From life.

From running a business, paying the bills and trying to build something of your own while feeling as though every year brings another form to fill out, another regulation to navigate and another official reminding you that they know best.

The reason the Killdozer story refuses to disappear is because it touches a nerve. Beneath the memes and the internet folklore sits an uncomfortable question that nobody in authority seems eager to answer.

What happens when people stop believing the normal channels work?

Societies don’t arrive at those moments overnight. Trust erodes bit by bit. People start to think the rules apply differently depending on who you are. They lose faith that anyone is listening. They stop believing they’ll get a fair go.

By then, the damage is already done.

Whether Marvin Heemeyer was a warning, a folk hero or simply a desperate man pushed to the limit depends largely on who’s telling the story. But the fact we’re still telling it twenty-two years later says something all by itself.

His anniversary slipped by with little fanfare this year. Maybe that’s because it’s easier to laugh at the memes or dismiss the whole thing as the act of a madman than to wrestle with the deeper unease underneath it.

People want to believe the institutions around them work fairly, that ordinary citizens can seek redress and be heard, and that power remains accountable to those it serves.

When enough people stop believing that, stories like Killdozer don’t disappear.

They endure.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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