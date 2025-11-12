Dear friend,

You can almost hear the panic in the halls of Parliament House. After five hours of debate and soul-searching, the Liberal Party is finally waking up to reality: net zero by 2050 is political poison.

And not a moment too soon.

Net zero was never about saving the planet; it was always about control.

The Liberal Party is finally waking up to the damage net zero is doing to our economy and credibility.

Ordinary Australians are sick of paying the price while elites lecture them from climate conferences.

We must prioritise energy affordability and reliability over globalist climate fantasies.

If the Liberals don’t dump net zero and fight back, they won’t just lose the election… they’ll lose the country.

For years, we’ve been force-fed this globalist fantasy that Australia, responsible for just 1% of the world’s emissions, must sacrifice our industry, sovereignty, and standard of living to appease the UN and a class of climate cultists in Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Well, the tide’s turning. And it’s about bloody time.

Let me tell you: net zero was never about saving the planet. It was about control. Control of how you heat your home, fuel your ute, run your farm, or power your small business. It was about unelected bureaucrats and overseas interests dictating how Australians live their lives. And it’s finally unravelling under the weight of its own hypocrisy.

We’ve been told that ditching net zero would hurt the Liberals at the polls. But polling released today tells the real story: only 26% of Aussies want to blindly chase net zero at any cost. The majority either want it scrapped, softened, or abandoned entirely. The people aren’t buying the propaganda anymore. They’re feeling the pain in their power bills, their jobs, and their futures.

Isn’t it telling that those screaming the loudest to keep net zero are the same inner-city elites who don’t mind paying $1.70 per kilowatt or flying off to climate conferences while lecturing the rest of us about cutting back?

The Nationals figured it out weeks ago. And now, thanks to bold leaders like Andrew Hastie, Jacinta Price, Tony Pasin, Garth Hamilton, and Alex Antic, the Liberals are finally finding a spine. Hastie even called for a double-dissolution election to scrap Labor’s climate agenda if it comes to that. That’s the fight we need.

Let me ask you: when was the last time “net zero” built a job in the regions? When did wind turbines or solar farms ever replace the reliability of coal or gas? And who’s going to explain to the next generation why we torched our energy independence chasing a pipe dream sold to us by Greta Thunberg and the World Economic Forum?

We’re sitting on some of the most abundant natural resources in the world (e.g., coal, gas, uranium), and we’ve been told to leave them in the ground while China builds new coal plants every week. It’s lunacy. Worse, it’s betrayal.

But here’s the good news: the fightback has begun. The conservative backbone of this country is finally reasserting itself. Not just in Parliament, but across the country. From the cane fields of Queensland to the industrial heart of WA, Aussies are saying enough is enough.

Energy affordability. Energy reliability. That’s what matters. Not empty virtue-signalling about emissions targets that no one understands and no one will meet.

You want real environmental stewardship? Fine. Let’s clean up our waterways, manage our bush properly, and stop foreign corporations from ransacking our farmland. But let’s stop pretending that bankrupting ourselves for 0.01 degrees of hypothetical climate “progress” is sane.

I say let Labor own the climate madness. Let the Teals shriek from their beachside balconies. Let the Greens bury themselves in utopian delusion. The Coalition, if it has the guts, can offer Australians a better way.

This is the moment to stop apologising. To stop chasing the media narrative. To stop pretending we can “message” our way around a policy that’s destroying our nation from the inside out.

We “stay in Paris”, whatever that means, for now, but drop the deadweight. We rip the net-zero noose from around our necks. We open the door to nuclear. We double down on Australian resources. And most of all, we fight for common sense, for workers, for farmers, for the future of this great land.

Because if we don’t? The Liberals won’t just lose another election. They’ll lose the country.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.