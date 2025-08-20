Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
3h

Looking forward to this. I'm sure it's going to be confronting. The depth of tyrannical rule in Australia is much deeper than people think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bibi's avatar
Bibi
3h

You are a true patriot & warrior for Australia George & we love you for who you are & what you do.! Looking forward to learning what’s being kept hidden from us.. my gut told me years ago we were on a declining path.. your blogs & other information has increased my knowledge & understanding.. praying for you, your family & your disclosures. May more people be awakened to the lies, deception, manipulation & outright underhand treason.! Thankyou George.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture