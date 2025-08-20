Dear friend,

There’s a reason you feel like you’re being lied to.

There’s a reason every media outlet sounds the same.

There’s a reason every politician says “trust the process,” while the process keeps chewing through your rights.

There’s a reason real questions never get real answers.

You’re not crazy. You’re not alone. And you’re not imagining it.

It’s not chaos. It’s control.

That’s why something new is being built, outside the system, beyond the narrative, and directly for the people it’s meant to serve.

It’s called Command Post: Australia… and it’s coming soon.

The media and political system are no longer serving Australians, but controlling them through narratives, silence, and top-down decisions.

Command Post: Australia is a new, uncensored weekly audio briefing exposing what’s really happening behind the headlines and inside the institutions.

Each episode delivers deep dives, whistleblower interviews, and action steps to resist bad laws, global overreach, and cultural capture.

Australians don’t need permission to resist; they just need the will to act, organise, and reclaim sovereignty over their lives and country.

This is a coordinated response, not just commentary; a national effort to fight back against the managed decline of Australian democracy.

This is not a talk show. It’s not a lifestyle podcast. It’s not one of those chin-stroking, fake-balanced panels that pretend both sides are playing fair.

This is a tactical briefing.

Every week, Command Post: Australia will bring you real intel on what’s happening behind the headlines, inside Canberra and other institutions of power, and underneath the narrative. It’ll connect the dots between bad laws, global agendas, weak politicians, and cultural capture, then give you the tools to push back.

Loudly. Legally. Relentlessly.

You don’t need a degree. You don’t need clearance. You just need eyes open and a gut sense that something’s deeply wrong in this country.

If you’ve ever asked:

Why do our governments keep doing things nobody voted for?

Why does every “crisis” and “emergency” end with more surveillance and less freedom?

Why are parental rights disappearing behind closed doors?

Why is free speech being strangled in the name of “safety”?

Why does the UN, WHO, or WEF have more sway than my local MP?

Then Command Post: Australia is your new HQ.

What is it, exactly?

It’s a weekly audio sitrep: a 45–60 minute field report from inside Australia’s political and cultural war.

You’ll get:

Deep Dives into the issues you’re not supposed to understand, all explained without jargon or compromise.

Intel Drops that cut through the fog and lay out what actually happened, why it matters, and who benefits.

Guest Briefings with journalists, whistleblowers, dissidents, and fighters… people who still give a damn.

Action Points, that is, our mission, in every episode: clear, practical steps. Not just talk. Movement.

The host? Me! George Christensen. Former Member of Parliament, unapologetic conservative, and someone who knows exactly how deep the rot goes, because I’ve been inside the room. I won’t be there to play moderator. I’ll be there to help Australians build a megaphone the regime can’t switch off.

Why now?

Because we’re in a fight, whether we like it or not. We didn’t start it. But we’d be fools not to finish it.

While most Australians are busy working, raising kids, going to church, and living their lives, the system has been quietly rewired. Our institutions have been hollowed out. Our national interest outsourced. Our free speech muzzled. Our politics managed.

The same script is playing out across the Western world. But this one’s ours. This is the Australian front.

Command Post: Australia is where that fight gets coordinated.

It’s about sovereignty.

Sovereignty over your country. Your kids. Your data. Your body. Your beliefs. Your vote.

Not some abstract principle, but practical control over the decisions that shape your life. That’s what they’re taking. One rule change at a time. One treaty at a time. One lie at a time.

So what’s the plan?

We’re not going to wait for legacy media to tell the truth. We’re not going to beg the Liberal National Coalition to grow a spine. We’re not going to keep “raising awareness” while the technocrats rewrite the laws.

We’re going to get informed.

We’re going to get organised.

And we’re going to make life hell for the sellouts who think you won’t fight back.

Command Post: Australia will be distributed weekly via this Nation First newsletter, and published across all major platforms: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Rumble, Facebook, and X. We’ll also post clips to those platforms as well as TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, TruthSocial, Gab, Gettr, and Parler. You’ll be able to listen, download, share, and take action, all from your social media platform of choice.

But more importantly, it’s where you’ll join a coalition of the willing.

Not a brand. Not a party. A coalition of Australians who still believe in freedom, faith, family, and nation, and who are finally ready to get their hands dirty to defend it.

The regime has its megaphones. Now we build ours.

This is your warning.

This is your briefing.

This is your call-up.

Coming soon.

Stay ready.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. We’re aiming to make this podcast highly professional, which means high costs. If you’d like to support this initiative, simply take out a paid subscription to Nation First, or, if you’re already a paid subscriber, give a donation. Thank you in advance!

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay