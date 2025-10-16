Dear friend,

Multiculturalism hasn’t just failed. It’s hollowed out the foundations of this nation like termites in timber. What still looks solid from the outside is collapsing within.

This Sunday, 19 October, Australians across every capital city will take to the streets for another March for Australia. This time, I’ll be speaking in Brisbane, and I urge you to stand with us. Because if we don’t defend what’s ours, it will be taken.

We’re not marching against migrants. We’re marching for the Australian people, for the Australian culture, and for the Australian nation.

Multiculturalism has failed Australia by replacing unity with division.

Our shared culture, values, and laws are being eroded in the name of diversity.

Enclaves are forming where Australian identity is rejected and foreign ideologies dominate.

Political cowardice and mass immigration without assimilation are tearing the country apart.

This Sunday, we march to defend Australia’s culture, people, and national future: MarchForAustralia.org

The political class, the bureaucrats, the media, and academia have forced multiculturalism down our throats for decades. They’ve painted anyone who objects as racist or backward. But those of us who’ve sounded the alarm were right, and we were right all along.

When I had the honour of serving the Australian people in the Federal Parliament, I repeatedly warned the political elite of the coming dangers of multiculturalism. On 27 May 2015, I told the House of Representatives:

“Multiculturalism is basically cultural relativism dressed up in ethnic garb… We have to move away from the ethnic enclaves inspired by multiculturalism, with their values that are the antithesis of Australian values.”

A country once bound by shared values is now fragmented, confused, and on the brink of collapse.

Australia was never meant to be a patchwork of warring postcodes. As Robert Hill wrote in a brilliant article in Quadrant, “not a nation but just postcodes.” You can feel it. Look around. In Sydney’s west and Melbourne’s outer suburbs, there are entire streets where the Australian flag is absent, English is no longer spoken, and foreign customs take priority over Australian law. These are communities of separation.

We once expected newcomers to join us in building a better Australia. To embrace our laws, learn our language, share our civic values, and be part of one culture. Today, we are expected to adapt to theirs.

Multiculturalism used to mean different ethnicities contributing to a shared Australian culture. But it has morphed into an ideology of cultural relativism. One that elevates foreign values over our own and accuses Australians of bigotry for defending what is ours.

We no longer share one language, one law, one culture. Instead, as I warned, we have parallel societies with competing interests and irreconcilable beliefs. In parts of our cities, radical preachers celebrate terrorist organisations. In our suburbs, machete attacks erupt, like those in Melbourne that left shopfronts destroyed and residents terrified. Teenagers are married off under religious law. Women mutilated under foreign customs. Entire communities refuse to integrate.

As I again warned Parliament on 7 November 2016:

“There is no room for Sharia in Australia… any foreign religious or cultural baggage should be left at the door.”

But that baggage is not being left at the door. It’s exploding in violence. We’ve watched in silence as some of that baggage explodes in violence. Stabbings in Harris Park. Riots over religious insult. Children married off in backroom ceremonies. Honour killings justified by ‘culture’. The AFP having to enlist the help of schools to prevent forced marriages.

In Melbourne earlier this year, during a rally over a Middle Eastern conflict, masked demonstrators burned the Australian flag while chanting political slogans, as police stood by. In Sydney last year, during a livestreamed service in Wakeley, a bishop was stabbed at the altar in a brutal Islamist attack that left worshippers aghast and shocked the nation.

These aren’t isolated crimes. They are signals that the moral fabric is fraying. When our flag is set alight in the heart of a city, and sacred spaces become battlefields, this is no longer a debating point. This is consequence.

The cultural elite continues to spit on our symbols and hollow out our national identity. Australia Day is now treated as a crime. Christian holidays are quietly erased from the calendar, while foreign festivals are publicly funded and celebrated.

The Lord’s Prayer has been removed from schools and Parliament, replaced by ceremonies that have no connection to the foundations of Australian civilisation.

And just what are we teaching our children now?

Not national pride but shame.

Not national unity but guilt.

Our young are fluent in the language of oppression but illiterate in the story of Australia.

When Australians finally rise up to say they’ve had enough of all this nonsense, they’re called extremists by the very political, media, and academic elite who lit the fire.

Despite this, on 31 August, tens of thousands of Australians turned out to say “No More!” to the suicidal national policy of mass migration.

We were ignored.

So again, this Sunday, 19 October, is another moment to stand. To say, without apology, that this country still belongs to those who built it, who worked it, who defended it, and who love it still.

Across the country, in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin, and regional centres such as Townsville, Wodonga, and Mackay, tens of thousands of Australians will once again be marching to say: No more mass migration. No more appeasement. No more cultural surrender.

It’s a moment to send the message to the elite that a nation without a single culture is not a nation at all. It’s a postcode lottery. A flag flapping over a land divided.

This time round, I’ll have the honour of speaking at the March for Australia event in Brisbane, at Emma Miller Place. The event kicks off there at 12 noon. If you’ve had enough, come. Don’t stay home and grumble. Stand with Australians who still believe in this country’s future.

As I said earlier, we’re not marching against migrants. We’re marching for the Australian people, for the Australian culture, and for the Australian nation.

This is our stand. This is our moment. Multiculturalism is not sacred. It’s not law. And it’s not working.

You know it. I know it. And if you still believe in this country, you can show it this Sunday.

March. Speak. Be seen. Be heard.

March for Australia.

For more information on March for Australia venues in your city, go to marchforaustralia.org, facebook.com/marchforaustralia, or x.com/marchforaus, where you will find promotional material for the event.

